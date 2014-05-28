Coconut Creek, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- There’s cash in trash with Deerfield Beach junk car removal. But what is more amazing is the fact that there is work of art in junk cars too.



Five years ago, the concept of an endurance-race $500 crapcans was borne where Maseratis battle Le Cars and readers get to be racers. This was then called the 24 Hours of LeMons Race.



It might sound like the least interesting race of all time with the 24-hour race of enormous clunkers such as Ford Pintos, AMC Pacers, and those produced by Oldsmobile. The 24 Hours of LeMons race is an annual gathering of owners of the least interesting cars in history all over the world where their cars would race for an endurance trial. Interesting, isn’t it? What is more interesting is that these old junk cars would need to undergo comprehensive automotive engineering, unique styling and designing, and some sort of a dressing up for them to standout during the race. These cars would then be set on the race for 24 hours straight until they reach the finish line, or die out, in some instances.



With the yearly competition’s vast collection of the worst old junk cars in the world, this weird kind of car racing has attracted a number of competitors over the years.



Here are a few examples of old junk cars that are being paraded and raced in the 24s Hour of LeMons.



Miatillac El Dorghetto. This 1990’s Mazda Miata vintage model car has the classic look of Pink Cadillac boasting its jagged fins like it is producing a hole in the atmospehere.



Alfa Romeo Spider. How could one resist the charm of this classic convertible car as it parades itself all throughout the finish line? Would anyone dare tow it?



The Real Hoopties of New Jersey. This one won this year’s Index Effluency. Super grover Rover P6 indeed rocks!



Sinical Racing, VW Super Beetle. And this racing car was the 24s Hour LeMons Race organizers’ favorites.



And the most astounding of it all since the launch of 24 Hours of LeMons Race is the 1973 MGB-GT with its terrible noise smashing out of the engine sounding like a piston and rod crashing into a steel confetti as it raced through the tracks.



About Broward Junk Car Removal

Broward Junk Car Removal is a family ran business, servicing Broward County for over 15 years. They aim to provide quick, hassle free service, as well as expert assistance in every step. They are committed to be the fastest, easiest way to get cash for a junk or unwanted car. The company services the following areas in Florida: Coral Springs, Coconut Creek, Pompano Beach, Margate, Deerfield Beach, Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Broward County, and Palm Beach County.