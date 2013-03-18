When Prayer Seems to Fail: Powerful New Book Renews World's Passion for Prayer

Douglasville, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- Michael Canion’s mission is clear; to spread the world about the true power of prayer and give the world a greater understanding of what it actually is. By fusing solid faith principles with experiences from his own life, Canion’s latest book serves a powerful reminder to the ultimate value of prayer.



‘When Prayer Seems to Fail’ will compel many to re-think their relationship with prayer and grow closer to God



Synopsis:



‘When Prayer Seems To Fail’ is a practical, insightful and personal book on the subject of prayer in general and when it seems to fail in particular. The purpose of the book is to renew a passion for prayer by providing a greater understanding of what prayer is, how to pray and why it seems to fail.



The author is extremely transparent concerning his personal struggles, and when prayer seemed to fail him. But more importantly he shares the powerful insights he learned from those struggles.



God often uses the presence of struggle to strengthen, enlighten, and help others not only sharing what we went through but also sharing what we came out with. It is the hope of the author that the reader will come to understand that when prayer seems to fail, it only seems that way.



As the author explains, his book is vitally important to many who are struggling to overcome what appears to be a fraught relationship with the Lord.



“This is important because there are multitudes of people who feel that prayer has failed them. They have so many questions and I believe this book will answer many of them,” says Canion.



He continues, “In particular, the book meets a vital need by answering question and giving hope to those who need it the most.”



“It’s all about re-connecting people with God in a more intimate way and giving them the tools to remain confident in the power of prayer. Even if I can change the outlook of just a few, I’ll see it as a job well done,” he adds.



About the Author: Bishop Michael Canion

Bishop Michael Canion is the Sr. Pastor of the Assembly of Truth Family Worship Center, in Atlanta Georgia. He is the husband of Dr. Tanda Joy Canion, the father of two wonderful children, India Nichole and Christian Michael and the grandfather of beautiful twins Lyric and Nikai.



Bishop Canion is well seasoned in the Word of God and brings a wealth of experience to the ministry from over twenty-five years of pastoring.



Bishop Canion holds both a B.A. degree in Biblical Education. He is a practical, insightful and transparent minister of the word. He has authored several books and conducts a variety of seminars.