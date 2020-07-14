When Recovering QuickBooks Passwords Is a Sink or Swim, Turn to E-Tech

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/14/2020 -- : It comes as no surprise, the rise in the number of forgotten passwords, QuickBooks experts say, especially with the need to change passwords frequently and complex password combinations.



"What can be even more frustrating is the need for a password for each data file. If you have multiple company files, you may need to have a password for each of those company file. The password requires a combination of least seven characters, including one uppercase letter and a number. QuickBooks also recommends changing the password every ninety days," E-Tech's Technical Services Manager John Rocha, said.



Intuit recommended a complex password be chosen for files containing sensitive data such as social security numbers, credit card numbers and employers' identification numbers, and you can only change the password if you are the administrator. In doing so, QuickBooks believes it has significantly lowered the instances of theft.



E-Tech also recommends using the QuickBooks Password reset tool helps when you've lost, forgotten, or don't have the administrator password required to access your company file.



"Prior to using the QuickBooks password recovery tool, you need to first confirm the ownership of the QuickBooks company file by filling up an online form," Rocha said.



On the flipside, errors such as "the old password you entered does not match your existing password" or "we're having trouble changing your password… you reset the Admin password using this QuickBooks license recently," have been known to be common among QuickBooks users. E-Tech's Password Recovery Service recovers or resets the password from all versions of QuickBooks Data files. In case of a forgotten Administrator password, the service can recover or reset the password from the data file so you can open the file as the Administrator. This service works with all versions of QuickBooks including QuickBooks for Mac, QuickBooks Enterprise, Pro, and Premier.



For more information, visit: https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-data-recovery/password-recovery/



