When Seconds Count, This "Secret" Gun Holster Stops Burglars "DEAD" in Their Tracks

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- Criminals beware! A new “Secret” gun holster is out that may stop criminals “Dead” in their tracks. Called the Bedside Defender, this clever gun holster slips between your mattress and box spring and gives you instant access to your firearm in the event of a home invasion or burglary.



It’s no news that crime is up, and home invasions and burglaries are on the rise. A criminal that breaks into a residence at night is expecting a confrontation of some kind.



“Home invaders will employ techniques like speed, surprise and violence, and will use all of these techniques to overwhelm, and instill fear in their victims.” said Craig Timm, Marketing Director for the company. “Most often this will occur during the first 60 seconds, as they’ll be looking to counter any threat you might provide.”



“If you have a home invasion or other emergency when you need your firearm, you literally might have seconds to respond.” Would an extra 2, 5, or even 10 seconds possibly save your life or one of your family?”



The Company’s motto is “Seconds Count” You better believe it!



The “Secret“ of the Bedside Defender is in its simple, but ingenious design. The Bedside Defender fits on any side of any bed, and when not in use it can literally hide in plain site. There is no need to remove the Bedside Defender to make the bed either.



According to the company the Bedside Defender will accommodate any handgun from a .22 caliber to a .50 caliber, automatic or revolver.



Still not feeling safe enough and you need to store more firepower at your bedside?



You can get two of the Bedside Defenders and rack your favorite 12 Gauge Shotgun or AR, right at your fingertips. You can also use the Bedside Defender at your favorite sofa or chair or while travelling. It seems the possibilities are endless.



With the Bedside Defender you get the advantage when seconds count, and can be fully prepared to protect your home, and those who depend on you for their safety!



Seconds Count? You bet! Don’t risk your family’s safety for less than the cost of a cup of coffee!



When Seconds Count, and you want to stop Burglars “DEAD” In Their Tracks, visit: http://www.bedsidedefender.com



