When the QuickBooks Condense Feature Does Not Bring About the Desired Results, Try the SuperCondense

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2021 -- There comes a time when a QuickBooks data file exceeds a normal size causing slowdowns and crashes to occur.



There is no limit to the size of a file, but it is believed that when a QuickBooks Premier or Pro file reaches around 150MB in size, it can start to cause issues. QuickBooks Enterprise starts straining at around 1GB. Above these limits, QuickBooks becomes painfully slow and the database tends to get corrupted easily. A size limit exists when files need to be converted from Desktop to Online. To convert to QuickBooks Online, a Desktop company file must have less than 350,000 targets.



There is a limit to the number of list items -classes, customers, jobs- that can be contained in a file. "This limit is different for each type of item and for each version of QuickBooks and it changes year to year, so it's a hard target to keep track of," E-Tech's John Rocha said. "If the total number of items is below 10,000 overall for QuickBooks Pro and Premier and below 100,000 for Enterprise, you're safe."



With the normal usage of QuickBooks slowing down data files, E-tech has launched a new service to combat slowing speeds and performance on files. Their SuperCondense File Service works by reducing file sizes from 50 to 80% of the original file size, resulting in increased speed and transfer time, while also making it easier to convert to QuickBooks Online.



SuperCondensing a QuickBooks file is said to boost performance, bring about stability, stay comfortably under the 14,500 name limit for Pro and Premier, convert to QuickBooks Online faster and easier.



The SuperCondense service has been used by hundreds of satisfied customers in US, Canada, and UK. Since QuickBooks does not have a condense feature in the Canadian and UK versions of QuickBooks. This service allows users of QuickBooks to continue to use their existing data files rather than create a new data file and lose history. Also, even though the US version of QuickBooks does have a condense feature, it does not work correctly with data files with Inventory or Advanced Inventory.



More service specifications for E-Tech's QuickBooks SuperCondense Service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-supercondense-service/.



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



For media inquiries regarding E-Tech, individuals are encouraged to contact Media Relations Director, Melanie Ann via email at Melanie@e-tech.ca.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/



Media Contact



Melanie Ann

E-Tech

61 Bridge St.

Kington HR5 3DJ

Melanie@e-tech.ca

www.quickbooksrecovery.co.uk