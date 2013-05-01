When the Voiceless Sing: New Book Gives Vital Insight Into the Lives & Challenges of Devoted Caregivers

Crompond, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- While many believe life as a Caregiver is hectic and ultimately rewarding, there are millions caring for others who report a harsher reality of isolation, frustration and loneliness. In a compelling new book by Christine Sotmary, twenty-two of these heroes are interviewed and their stories shared to bring solace to others.



‘When the Voiceless Sing’ serves as a saving grace to those both providing primary care and those witnessing a loved one being cared for by others.



Synopsis:



Finding the heroes in our towns and communities, finding heroes in our neighbor or friend, finding heroes in ourselves.....that's what we find in this lovely book on what it really means to care for each other. ‘When the Voiceless Sing’ takes a close look at the challenges and rewards of Caregiving through the eyes of those experiencing the gift of this deep relationship. Caregivers are a special set of people who by choice or chance devote much of their own lives to the needs of others, whether for just minutes a day, or as a full-time commitment to the exclusion of almost all other human interaction.



By asking 22 Caregivers about their experiences ‘When the Voiceless Sing’ gives expression to the daily challenges Caregivers face, how they find humor and sustenance in seemingly impossible situations, and how they have been able to manage their frustrations and find meaning in this calling.



Would we find the courage, the love, the commitment, the skills and the support to take on this incredible role of Caregiver? The reader will come away with a much clearer understanding of what goes on behind closed doors when illness, special needs, disabilities and the demands of aging become the family’s focus. They will also see how neighbors and friends step in when called upon and we get to ask ourselves what we would do in their place.



As the author explains, her book has a wide and eclectic appeal.



“Caregivers are often isolated and have no idea that others are travelling down a similar path with similar challenges. The human condition prefers to consider one's self a part of a group or tribe and this book outlines the common experiences that Caregivers share,” says Sotmary.



Continuing, “This book needs to also be read by Professional Caregivers so that they will have a better understanding of the families that they serve in hospitals, homecare, assisted living residences and nursing homes to facilitate new lines of communication. Distant family members who are concerned about the emotional health of the primary Caregivers in their midst will benefit, too.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“This kind of thoroughness could only come out of rich experience and much research. This book is the testimony of the hero Caregivers but I am sure the voice of so many more,” said one reader, reviewing the book on Amazon.



Colin Sandler was equally as impressed, saying, “A must read for any Caregiver, regardless of who you are caring for. Having been a caregiver herself, Christine is uniquely qualified to write on this subject. She writes with an understanding of the caregiver both from her personal experience as well as years of being a caregiver coach.”



‘When the Voiceless Sing’ is available now: http://amzn.to/ZYJg8W



About Christine Sotmary M.S., L.Ac. CPC

Christine Sotmary M.S., L.Ac. CPC cared for her aging grandmother for three years with a broken hip and later with colon cancer. She then spent 8 years caring for her husband with what started as breast cancer and quickly moved into younger onset Alzheimer’s disease. Christine is now facilitating, speaking and participating in supportive programs for Caregivers in her local community. She is the author of two books “Living on the Verge of Insanity” about caring for her husband and “When the Voiceless Sing”. She has been profoundly influenced by the experiences that Family and Informal Caregivers share and is working on a certification program for Professional Caregiver Advocates who are trained to support Caregivers in their local communities across the country.