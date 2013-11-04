When This Elite Group Is Fighting Terror - There Are No Rules of the Game…

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- A forty-year career in technology, providing geospatial solutions using Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and satellite imagery, definitely gave Carlos Viola the ‘edge’ when writing realistic accounts of the part technology plays in the deadly and secretive world of terrorism. His debut novel, Black Lion(Harris & Johanssen Publishers, Inc.), tells the story of Mike Harris, a fearless U.S. Army major and member of the dreaded Desert Lions, an elite group within the Special Forces and feared by the enemy.



When America declares war on terrorism after the cowardly attacks of September 11, 2001, the president issues an order that makes every resource and top technology available to Mike Harris and his Desert Lions, assigning them the job of traveling the world with the purpose of eliminating all the terrorist elements of Al-Qaeda that threaten to disrupt world peace. Mike knows that his skills and expertise, and that of his band of courageous men, will be tested to the max once they are thrust into the shadowy world of covert operations.



What Mike doesn’t anticipate is falling in love at first sight with Marcie Johanssen, a rich and beautiful Danish heiress, who unwittingly gets dragged into the deadly struggle that is about to be unleashed in every corner of the globe.



In Black Lion, readers are alongside these brave heroes as they are plunged into the vivid and real world of deceit, secrecy and clandestine operations; sharing the ride with this elite group as they navigate their way through many deadly circumstances in a pulse-pounding, explosive plot that keeps readers anxiously turning pages! Please visit: www.carlosviola.com for more information on this talented new writer and his thrilling debut novel.



About Carlos Viola

For over twenty years, Carlos Viola served as president and CEO of Aeroterra SA; a technology company dedicated to providing geospatial solutions using Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and satellite imagery, actively participating in all of the many projects undertaken by the company. A passionate reader and writer, Carlos began writing Black Lion, his first action novel, at age fifty-six.



AGENCY INFORMATION:

Melissa Tousse

Ascot Media Group

Post Office Box 133032

The Woodlands, TX 77393

913.402.7557 Office

913.461.7566 Cell

281.333.3507 Main

mtousse@ascotmediagroup.com

www.ascotmediagroup.com