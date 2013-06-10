When This Hero Is out for Revenge…the Rules Go by the Wayside

Greenwich, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- At least once in your life, haven’t you desperately wanted to throw out all the rules, charge full steam ahead, and just get something done? Decisive action is a prominent characteristic of Jordan Sandor in Targets of Revenge (Gallery Books; February 19, 2013; $26.00). A gripping follow-up to Jeffrey S. Stephens’ Targets of Opportunity, it chronicles a vengeful Jordan Sandor dangerously close to the edge as he tracks a cold-blooded homicidal mastermind.



Adina, a sociopath, has cut a bloody swath through the pages of these novels, indiscriminately slaughtering innocents, including Sandor’s close friend. Determined to catch him, Sandor turns a deaf ear to bureaucratic nit-picking; this is no time to play nice.



Journeying into the heart of the Venezuelan jungle, armed with little more than a combat knife and an automatic weapon, Sandor infiltrates Adina’s camp, where he discovers the latest murderous plan being hatched by the ruthless terrorist.



Sandor fights to prevent this disaster, chasing clues to far-flung countries, but his unorthodox methods land him on Interpol’s list of international fugitives. Meanwhile, someone Sandor trusts could very well be feeding the agent dangerous lies as he struggles to stay on Adina’s trail. Even after being taken captive, Sandor refuses to surrender. Learning of a catastrophic assault planned for New York City, he has no choice but to risk his life to protect his country’s safety and freedom.



From beginning to end, Targets of Revenge races from one heart-stopping moment to the next, in the style of New York Times bestselling authors Tom Clancy and Robert Ludlum. Adrenaline-pumping action can become addictive, and Targets of Revenge makes it so. Please watch the exciting trailer at: http://youtu.be/w6N7qwTJ_xE



About Jeffrey S. Stephens

Jeffrey S. Stephens is the author of the popular Jordan Sandor thrillers, Targets of Deception and Targets of Opportunity. A native New Yorker who began his career as a novelist while working in private practice as a lawyer, he lives in Greenwich, Connecticut, with this wife, Nancy. They have two sons.



Jeff welcomes visitors to his website at www.jeffreystephens.com



Targets of Revenge

By Jeffrey S. Stephens

Gallery Books; February 19, 2013

ISBN 9781451688726

$26.00



Kirkus Reviews: “An attorney, Stephens lays out his story in orderly fashion, with one action scene neatly following another. The pace of [Book] is Bourne-like…The tale maintains our interest…[Targets of Revenge] is skillfully rendered…”



Suspense Magazine: “A globe-trotting adventure…Targets of Revenge is like a big summer action movie. There are last-second escapes, plot twists, and double crosses that keep the plot moving quickly… [Sandor] is the CIA version of Dirty Harry. [Book] has the general atmosphere of a Roger Moore BOND film… Anyone who has enjoyed the first two will want to read Sandor’s latest adventure.”



Vince Flynn, #1 New York Times bestseller: “Explosive…a ripping good yarn.”



Publishers Weekly: “Smoothly written…Stephens gives us a hero [Jordan Sandor] who is easy to root for, a fellow who doesn’t fret about morality or worry about much of anything beyond killing the bad guys.”



Booklist: “The novel reads like the early work of Robert Ludlum, especially during the intense action sequences…those who enjoy plots revolving around covert CIA action will stick with this one to the end.”



