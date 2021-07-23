When Two Become One: Merging QuickBooks Files the Right Way

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2021 -- Merging two QuickBooks files into one is not always an easy task as each file is distinct and varies from each other.



Using advanced features in QuickBooks Enterprise would require sending data that needs to be merged with the other company file and then create a report to combine data from both company files. It is important to understand that while combining date files, the chart of accounts in both files cannot have the same account name with different types.



An example of this is if an account with name 'Accounts Receivable' of type AccountsReceivable, the second company cannot have an account name with the name 'Accounts Receivable' of another type. Renaming one of the accounts to 'Accounts Receivable1' would solve the issue.



One way to do that is by identifying primary and secondary data files prior to the merge, E-Tech's John Rocha said. The merge process involves two steps which includes merging lists and merging transactions. The list name that is present in the primary file will be merged and if not present, the name will be added to the primary file, whereas all transactions from secondary files are transferred to the primary file.



E-Tech offers an industry-standard solution to combine data from multiple company files into a single company file, with an audit performed after the merge to ensure that the transaction was performed accurately. This service works with all international versions of QuickBooks including the US, UK, Canadian, and Australian editions.



For more information on this service, visit https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-file-merge-service/.



