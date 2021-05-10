When Will Red Carpet Events Return?

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2021 -- After more than 12 months of lockdowns including cinemas closing for the very first time in 75 years and panicked pr teams getting to grips of hosting virtual red carpet events - what does this mean for showbiz events for the remainder of 2021 and beyond?



Most recently the 93rd Academy Awards saw the return of the red carpet with a host of stars attending across venues including downtown Los Angeles' Union Station and the Dolby Theater in Hollywood Boulevard making this one of the first full-fledged in-person, maskless entrance-making celebrity extravaganzas to take place since the pandemic began.



Previous the golden globe welcomed presenters from:: Joaquin Phoenix, Kristen Wiig, Renee Zellweger, Bryce Dallas Howard, Christian Slater, Anthony Anderson, Kate Hudson and Margot Robbie who took the opportunity to dress up having been in an industry where everything had been on hold resulting in 170,000+ redundancies.



They say the awards season never ends and this has proven to be the case with a number of venues set to hold further award ceremonies besides music festivals making a return after a year off, albeit with many changes taking place to ensure the safety of revellers.



Even iconic movie series James Bond London film premiere is rumored to be set in the UK's capital later this year after countless delays to the release of movie 'No Time to Die' with MarkMeets Media revealing that promoters are eyeing up a big-budget premiere at a venue such as Wembley Arena which as a stadium makes it a perfect place for music, sport and entertainment with the capability of holding 12,500 people, making it London's second-largest indoor arena after The O2 Arena.



Looking at the year ahead, there are planned already in place for fashion shows and the recent announcement of the Summer fest 2021 taking place in Milwaukee in September, a delay from the usual June. July date and features talent including Miley Cyrus and The Jonas brothers.



As the world starts to open up again, signs for the entertainment industry across music, tv, radio, theatre and movies certainly looks promising though the way we consume content has changed dramatically with social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram rapidly adapting the way of the world from present day onwards and celebrity engagement stronger than ever.



Media Contact



MarkMeets Media,

1st Floor, 330 High Holborn,

London, WC1V 7QT

0044 20 333 20787

https://markmeets.com