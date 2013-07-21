Where Companies Go for Lubricating Oil

Mumbai, Maharastra -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2013 -- Friction is one of the things in the world that we have very little control over. It is because of friction that machineries are unable to technically reach a 100% rate of efficiency. Fortunately, man has found a way to deal with friction – with the use of oil. And providing oil is something that Nandan Petrochem is good at.



Nandan Petrochem is an India-based specializing in the provision of oils and lubricants. The company has been in the industry for more than a decade now and has received approval from various OEMs when it comes to the quality of the lubricants that they produce. These approvals have come from such institutions as the Elcher, Ashok Leyland, greaves, and Swaraj, among others.



Nandan Petrochem has constantly gained reputation when it comes to the provision of automotive lubricants, engine oil, hydraulic oil, and cutting oil, to name a few. For OEMs, on the other hand, the company also provides consultation services when it comes to lubrication technology, and field engineering support and liaison. Because of the high quality not only of their products but also of their services, Nandan was able to secure years of partnership with such industry giants as Bosch, Greaves Cotton, and Premium Energy Transmission.



Some of the brands that Nandan currently produce include Kirloskar, Greaves, Bosch, Escorts. The company currently has lube blending plants in Taloja, Falandi and Silvassa. These plants are able to produce 60,5000 KL in a year on a single shift. A grease plant can also be found in Taloja with a capacity of 6000 MT Per Annum. All of these plants have received the ISO 9001:2008 certification and recently have gained EMS ISO 14001:2004



