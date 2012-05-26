Where Is the Money in Near Field Communications

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2012 -- Summary: Near Field Communication (NFC) is a technology that may be utilized for high-speed high-volume applications and is well suited to consumer payments, especially micro-payments. This report evaluates NFC and presents a detailed description of the business case for NFC for various stakeholders. It identifies key stakeholders, types of opportunities they can capitalize, and analyzes current players in the field.



This research dispels many myths associated with NFC. Readers of this document will be better prepared to decide if they want to pursue investments in this industry and what areas to focus for optimal success. The report includes critical analysis as well as many valuable insights and commercial recommendations.



NFC suppliers

Mobile network operators

Mobile commerce application providers

Mobile marketing and commerce vendors

Manufacturers, merchants, and advertisers"



