Where Teenage Drunk Drivers Get Their Alcohol - Teen Drunk Driver Statistics

Delta, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- Teens can get alcohol from any number of sources. A favorite uncle, an older sister, or a friend who is old enough to buy it often has no compunction about giving it to teens. These people find it somehow amusing to see kids get drunk. They encourage the behavior by making fun of those teens that don’t drink or making them feel unwanted by the group unless they down a few beers. They pretend to be friends of these kids, but where are they when a teen drunk driver kills someone else? These so-called “buddies” disappear when tragedy occurs after a teenager has had too much to drink and drives a car. The teen is left with feelings of guilt and self-loathing after sobering up, and when he looks for his “friends,” they’re simply not there.



Teenager Who are Looking to Stop Drunk Driving Effect can Request With Legal-yogi.com



Teenage drunk drivers engage in this behavior for several reasons. Peer pressure, as outlined above, is a major one. Kids want to be accepted by the group. It’s that simple. They’ll do whatever it takes, in most cases, to be considered part of the “in” crowd, including drinking excessively. Another reason they do it is because they’ve just gotten their license and vehicle and they don’t want anyone else to drive it. They may have the threat of parental repercussions if they allow another person to operate their car, or they may just think themselves too cool not to drive after having a few. A third reason kids might drink and drive is that they are the least drunk of their group and feel most able to drive, despite being intoxicated. While these reasons to drink and drive may not sound reasonable to adults, they make perfect sense to teens and so they indulge in the behavior.



To stop a teen drunk driver before he gets to the point where he’s putting other people at risk, talk to the teen about the ramifications of driving drunk, speaking as frankly as possible. Enforce strict punishment if the youth breaks the no-drinking rule.



