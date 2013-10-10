Where Teeth Are Optional: Hilarious Memoir Tells Real-Life Drama of Californian Family's Move 'From Hollywood to Hell and Back'

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- While millions dream of living the paradisiacal California life, comedy writer Mike Walker was eager to raise his family in a setting that’s a little more serene. After selecting North Carolina for its stunning beauty and famous hospitality, the Walkers had high hopes of the perfect family life. Did it all go to plan? No!



Everything is chronicled in ‘Where Teeth are Optional: From Hollywood to Hell and Back’. The side-splitting memoir follows the Walker family’s numerous unfortunate encounters as they second guess their patience, instincts and their decision to leave their home State.



Synopsis:



All hell breaks loose when a Hollywood comedy writer and his family get fed up with the city and decides to move to North Carolina.



From the business they buy to the real estate they invest in to the search for hospitality, the Walker family finds out the hard way that appearances and preconceived notions can be deceiving.



Add to that hurricanes, floods, bugs, liars, bankers (see bugs), movers (see liars), and an array of other pre-prison candidates and you’ve got yourself some tasty anxiety soup.



As the author explains, his book boldly demonstrates that the grass isn’t always greener.



“Everyone likes to think that, but it’s rarely the case. Our experience was about as far from the idiom as you can get. Our story will provide readers lots of good laughs as they follow our family into hostile territory without much of a plan. In other words, beware of what you want, you may get it!” says Walker.



Continuing, “I don’t want to give too much away, but the book really does come full circle. We took a huge risk by moving to a place we hardly knew and we paid the price – big time.”



However, while his family experienced many defeats, humor prevailed throughout.



“You have to be able to look at unfortunate situations and laugh. For our family, it was all that kept us going. Humor has a powerful ability to keep a family unit together through the thick and thin and it’s important that we can now look back on our journey with a chuckle. Sharing our story is the next step in the process as we’re confident there are plenty of quips that readers can relate to,” Walker adds.



With the book’s popularity set to increase, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



“Where Teeth are Optional: From Hollywood to Hell and Back’ is available now: http://amzn.to/172G9Ap.



About Mike Walker

Mike Walker lives in Brentwood, California with his wife Mary, sixteen-year old son, Adam and a leaky poodle named Potter.



He has television writing credits to his name as well as newspaper, magazine and motion picture sales. He currently owns and publishes a newspaper and visitor guide to Western North Carolina, Eastern Tennessee and Virginia.



His very few goals in life have been met so he wrote this book. Mike can be found at Starbucks on any given day trying to lift other peoples' lattes.