Where the Australian Water Markets Are Heading with Innovation at the Helm

Singapore, Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2022 -- Digital transformation is a theme in many sectors today - including in Australia's water and wastewater market. Innovation is driving change across the board, although many of the bigger enterprises are moving at a faster pace thanks to more sizable budgets allocated to acceleration. One of the major factors driving this desire for increased digital transformation is the need to optimise performance and efficiency. Reducing non-revenue water loss and investing in better customer service are also much easier to support with the right digital infrastructure in place. This innovation will also ensure a sustainable water supply for the future in Australia, as well as improvements in workplace safety and the way that water and wastewater services are delivered. Some of the opportunities that organisations are already looking to take advantage of through innovation include decentralised water systems, more recycling, resource recovery from wastewater and water-energy linkages. With innovation at the helm the Australian water markets are primed for ongoing transformation.



Construction jobs will have a key role to place in supporting the innovative expansion of the Australian water markets. Whether it is improving productivity or innovating new ways to tackle issues such as reducing non-revenue water loss, robust team building can make all the difference to companies in this field. LVI Associates is a leading specialist in infrastructure and engineering recruitment, providing expert support in fields such as construction jobs, as well as forensics, water and renewable energy. The team has a broad range of resources to work with, including a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and a network of contacts with hiring managers at organisations globally. As a result, the firm has become a go-to for talented people keen to take a career-defining next step and organisations seeking to recruit for resilience. By using a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, the firm is able to design options for every hiring need.



Being a leading light in recruitment for vital fields like construction jobs in the Asia Pacific region is something that LVI Associates has worked hard to build up over the years. However, that's not where the firm's influence ends. In addition, the team in Singapore is also part of a 1,000+ strong worldwide workforce that significantly extends LVI Associates' global reach. Plus, the firm is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Key to sustaining relationships on such a worldwide scale is the internal investment that the business makes in its own people. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As well as construction jobs, there are many different roles available via the firm today, including Director of Project Finance, Urban Planner and Bridge Project Manager.



"The pandemic hasn't stopped infrastructure projects within the APAC region. The challenge that we are seeing companies face is to secure the best talent," said Kayleigh Regan, Associate Director at LVI Associates, APAC. She went on to say, "With travel restrictions and visa processes, the talent pool for renewable energy and water infrastructure becomes even tighter. While projects still need to go on in each city, 2022 will be a busy year to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale".



About LVI Associates Singapore

LVI Associates Singapore is the leading specialist recruitment agency for the infrastructure sector. Reimagining recruitment for this fast moving and innovative industry has enabled the firm to bring together the brightest talent and key enterprises to help continue to drive the sector forward.