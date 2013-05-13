Where There's Smoke; There's Zerona Smoke Shop

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- If one is looking for a Phoenix smoke shop that has more than just smoking items, Zerona Smoke Shop is the store that one is looking for. Smoking is a habit that is enjoyed by majority and also few people hate them. Whether one wants to invest on one’s habit or quit, there are items offered in this Arizona Smoke Shop that can help.



For tobacco smokers, there are tobacco for sale and also rolling paper in order for one to roll his or her own. This is an enjoyable activity and also a meditative one, once the cigarette has been rolled – then one can enjoy the taste of the smoke.



E-cigarettes are also available for those who wish to quit the habit of tobacco smoking. They provide several types of e-cigarettes to choose from and other accessories are also available. Flavorings, devices, and more regarding e-cigarettes are available.



This Phoenix head shop isn’t done with e-cigs and tobacco, they also have water pipes that come in different selection of styles. There are gas mask bongs, clear glass pipes, metal pipes, and so much more.



Mixtapes are also curious items on sale in this shop and better yet, these Mixtapes come from various artists ranging from popular ones to the obscure indie artist and is also a good way to support the music culture and these artists today.



This is the Arizona head shop that won’t just start a smoke, even the love for music is being enjoyed.



About Zerona Smoke Shop

This Megastore is located in Phoenix Arizona which offers a huge selection of products that will make a smoke enthusiast’s dream come true. Their products are not limited to tobacco and tobacco accessories but go beyond pipes, gas masks, e-cigarettes, radio control cars, and more.



Contact

For more information and other media related inquiries, please contact:

Mark

Contact Phone - (602) 795-2599

Contact Email – Zeronasmokeshop@yahoo.com

Website - http://www.zeronasmokeshop.com/

Complete Address - 1907 W Waltann Ln, Zip Code - 85023