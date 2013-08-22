Where to Buy Gold Highlighted in New Gold IRA Kit Offered by BuyThatGold.com

New Braunfels, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- BuyThatGold.com, a website for investors to learn where to buy gold, announces a free gold IRA kit available through precious metals vendor Regal Assets. The kit offers advice, tips and information about how to start or build an investment portfolio using gold.



"Ordering our gold IRA kit, through Regal Assets, not only offers you a complete portfolio of everything you need to know about investing in gold, but it also offers you the facts and figures to support your investment choice," according to BuyThatGold.com. "Those looking to buy gold online to begin their investment, add to their investment, or start their retirement fund will find our kit as an excellent place to start."



BuyThatGold.com offers the gold IRA kit for free through Regal Assets, an online gold vendor that specializes in the sale of bullion gold, rare gold, bullion silver, rare silver, platinum, rare platinum and palladium. Regal Assets was featured in the Forbes Magazine 2013 Investment Guide Special as well as Reuters, International Business Times and Smart Money, and maintains a solid and respected reputation in the industry.



The gold IRA kit includes information about the precious metals industry, giving investors information to ask gold sellers before choosing the one they want to use. The kit arms those interested in investing in gold with all they will need to make their own decisions about the steps that are the best to take.



According to BuyThatGold.com, investing in gold is a safeguard for investors' financial portfolio as well as an opportunity to double or triple investment funds in the matter of a few years. BuyThatGold.com provides information about how to invest in gold to get investors started on the path to financial security and success. Topics include the type of gold to buy, information about spot gold price, how to best make online purchases of gold including how it is shipped, and details on gold buy-back programs.



About BuyThatGold.com

BuyThatGold.com offers investors information about purchasing gold online, how to diversify with gold, and how the entire process online buying process works. With articles on a variety of topics related to gold purchases on the Internet, investors and those interested in investing can learn more before investing their money. For more information, visit http://www.buythatgold.com.