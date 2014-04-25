'Where to Buy Yacon' Question Is Answered, Thanks to BioGanix Adding the Supplement to Its Inventory

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- BioGanix, a nutritional and dietary supplement company that specializes in top-quality weight loss supplements, has just added Pure Yacon Root Extract Premium 1000 to its line of products. For people who have been wondering where to buy Yacon, BioGanix is happy to offer the pure and natural dietary weight loss supplement.



In order to celebrate the launch of their Yacon Root product, BioGanix has just announced a new special: customers who purchase the pure Yacon extract through the company’s Amazon store will receive 20 percent off their order. To take advantage of the savings, customers simply need to enter in the 1LOYAL20 coupon code at checkout.



Recently, Yacon Root extract and organic Yacon syrup have received a lot of attention in the news for their ability to help people lose weight. For example, a 2009 study published in Clinical Nutrition found that Yacon Root Syrup was directly linked to a very tangible and noticeable amount of weight loss. The study followed 55 obese women who took Pure Yacon for four months. By the end of this the period, the women had lost an average of 33 pounds and 4 inches off their waists. In addition, the subjects saw a drop in their “bad” cholesterol levels, as well as an increase in healthy bowel movements.



According to a Yacon Syrup review on the BioGanix Amazon store page, the Yacon benefits are linked to the supplement’s ability to help maintain healthy blood sugar levels while combating insulin resistance and improving liver health. As a prebiotic and probiotic, Yacon Root may also have a positive impact on healthy digestion and regularity—which is what the women in the study also discovered.



“Rich in Antioxidants, Yacon Root increases metabolism and curbs the appetite to help people lose excess fat and feel healthier,” noted the review on the BioGanix Amazon page, adding that the product is made in the United States in GMP certified and FDA approved facilities.



“Our Yacon Root Extract is a 100 percent pure and organic diet supplement that will anyone can benefit from to be healthier and happier.”



Anybody who would like to take advantage of the limited-time savings offer on the Pure Yacon Root Extract Premium 1000 is welcome to visit the BioGanix Amazon page at any time; there, they can also read more about the supplement and its proven positive impact on weight loss, blood sugar levels and more. For more information, please visit http://www.amazon.com/BioGanixTM-Organic-Extract-Premium-Capsules/dp/B00HKFFKM6



About BioGanix

BioGanix is a nutritional and dietary supplement company that specializes in providing quality, in-demand, natural weight loss supplements. They are a fast growing company that prides themselves on using the best quality ingredients in their products, which get produced in the highest standard U.S. based facilities that are GMP certified. The company recently added Pure Yacon Root Extract Premium 1000 to their line of products. For more information, call 281-402-6747, or visit the company on their Facebook page at: http://facebook.com/bioganix