"Wheretheressmoke.net" Lists and Reviews Top 10 Electronic Cigarette Brands for 2011

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2011 -- In recent years, electronic cigarettes have really taken off in popularity. For people who enjoy smoking but want to quit traditional tobacco smoking—both for their own health and the health of those around them—the e cigarette offers a healthier alternative.



Like many other products on the market today, there are multiple brands of electric cigarettes that are available. People who are trying them for the first time as well as those who already smoke e cigs but want to try a new variety might be unsure what brand is best.



A website has been receiving a lot of attention lately for its comprehensive and complete list of reviews of many of the most popular electric cigarette brands. Wheretheressmoke.net strives to ensure that e cigarette customers across the globe get the best and most complete information about the top varieties of e cigs.



A panel of experts made up of both expert smokers and smoking therapists work hard to review both new and established electronic cigarette brands.



“After conducting a battery of intensive tests on each product, the expert panel provides unbiased ratings to the concerned E-Cigarette brand,” an article on the website explained.



“This helps you choose the best Electronic Cigarette brand which suits your style and fits into your budget.”



After analyzing an amazing 10,000-plus customer reviews and feedbacks, the panel has come up with a list of the top 10 electronic cigarette brands that they feel is best. Featured on the home page, this list gives each brand a rating of up to 5 stars and with a click of a button, it allows visitors to the site to read the different reviews of each e cig as well as visit that particular company’s website.



As an article on the website explains, special care is taken to make sure that each electric cigarette brand is studied carefully and all relevant information pertaining to the ingredients, the product, the manufacturing procedure, the distribution procedure, the hygiene, the cost effectiveness as well as the consumer feedbacks are taken into consideration before compiling the final review.



The website also features a calculator that helps smokers determine how much money they would save by giving up traditional cigarettes and switching over to the electronic variety as well as interesting news articles about smoking-related topics.



About Wheretheressmoke.net:

Wheretheressmoke.net is an e cigarette review website. Its goal is to provide visitors to the site with the most unbiased and honest information about the best electronic cigarette brands. The user-friendly website also includes a top 10 list of the most recommended electric cigarettes that are currently available. For more information, please visit http://www.wheretheressmoke.net