Wherever Garden Changes How Homeowners, Condominium Owners and Renters Alike Approach Gardening

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- A new product by Wherever Garden in Fort Lauderdale, Florida is happy to solve an issue for consumers with limited garden space who enjoy the look of a hanging plant but would rather not put unsightly nail or screw holes in household objects like fences, poles or columns in order to hang them. The answer to marring an already lovely area, which could use a little boost from the charm of a hanging plant, the Wherever Garden Hanger shapes up to be an asset in the decor and utility department. Allowing consumers to attach everything from their favorite plant to a bundle of hanging herbs in a matter of seconds, the item’s most useful perk is no doubt its utilitarian convenience.



The Wherever Garden Hanger simply attaches to any stationary object with a zip tie or an adjustable five foot nylon strap with a buckle. Keeping it highly functional there is no need for nails, screws or tools to attach the hanger in and around the home or office. Adding allure to the curbside appeal of any home the product is highly versatile. The hanger can be attached almost effortlessly to a tree trunk, never marring its surface, a backyard fence or a home’s entryway posts or columns.



Jeffrey M. Christlieb, Owner and Inventor of Wherever Garden said of the convenient item, “We’re so excited to launch the hanger as our flagship product. It’s nice to provide something that immediately solves issues for a wide variety of consumers. Our Wherever Garden Hanger is especially useful for those who either have no backyards or, at the very least, have limited space for gardens like balconies.”



The Wherever Garden Hanger comes complete with flower pots in a choice of two colors as well as specialized fasteners. Packaged to meet the needs of a broad customer base the product can be shipped with up to six pots measuring 6 inches in diameter and 5.5 inches in height. Also available is the Wherever Garden Plant Stand which can be purchased with or without pots.



For more information, visit www.WhereverGarden.com.



Contact:



Name: Jeffrey M. Christlieb

Owner: Jeffrey M. Christlieb

(Phone: 954-290-1946)

(Email: Jeff@WhereverGarden.com)

(WhereverGarden Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ogZP-rZUKAE)