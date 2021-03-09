New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2021 -- The global Whey Protein Market was valued at USD 9.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 14.4 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4%. Whey protein is a soluble component of milk that is rich in amino acids, minerals, vitamins, lactose, and glycomacropeptides. The most important functional characteristic of this product is that it can solve in a wide range of pH. Since it has unique characteristics, it is used widely in the food industry for the preparation vary types of cheeses and industrial bread. Studies have shown that whey protein plays an important role in improving public health and body strength. Also, there have been studies about the beneficial effects of whey protein on human health and the prevention of metabolic disease, which shows positive results. For instance, research published in 2019 upon the efficacy of whey protein supplements on athletes supported the fact that WPS acted as an ergogenic aid on the athletes' sports performance and recovery.



The report is further updated with the changes in the market dynamics and trends owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has affected the global economy by changing the dynamics of the supply chains, inducing financial difficulties, and the increasing volatility of market prices. The report further estimates the overall impact of the pandemic on the Whey Protein market and offers key insights into the future of the market over the coming years.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Whey Protein market and profiled in the report are:



Hilmar cheese Company, Davisco Food International Inc., Saputo Inc., Maple Island Inc., Alpavit, Milkaut SA, Wheyco GmBH, Fonterra Corporative Group Ltd., Glanbia, and Milk Specialities Global among others.



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)



Whey Protein Concentrate

Whey Protein Concentrate 35 (WPC 35)

Whey Protein Concentrate 50-79 (WPC 50-79)

Whey Protein Concentrate 80 (WPC 80)

Whey Protein Isolate

Hydrolyzed Whey Protein

Demineralized Whey Protein



Form (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)



Dry

Liquid



Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)



Offline

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Drugstores and Pharmacies

Specialty Stores

Online



Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)



Food and Beverages

Infant Formula

Dairy Products

Confectionery and Bakery Product

Frozen Food

Beverages

Others

Nutrition Products

Dietary Supplements

Sports Nutrition

Others

Personal care

Pharmaceuticals

Feed Applications

Others



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Whey protein Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Whey protein Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Whey protein Market Impact Analysis



4.2.1. Market driver analysis



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Whey Protein market and its competitive landscape.



