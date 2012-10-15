Lakewood, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2012 -- A new medical study shows that evening workouts followed by taking protein prior to sleep helps muscles synthesize protein all night long and in greater amounts. The study was conducted at a world-famous medical facility in the Netherlands called NUTRIM School for Nutrition, Toxicology and Metabolism.



According to the doctors conducting the study, "During sleep, casein protein was effectively digested and absorbed resulting in a rapid rise in circulating amino acid levels, which were sustained throughout the remainder of the night. Protein ingestion before sleep increased whole-body protein synthesis rates."



Protein Factory is a company that follows the latest developments with nutrition and bodybuilding, and the company President Alex Rogers is known for being an expert on the most up-to-date discoveries. He says that this discovery about protein before sleep is important, and that there are certain types of proteins that are better than others.



Alex Rogers points out the impact this nutrition discovery can have on the success of bodybuilders. "It's a simple thing to drink a whey protein shake before bed. Before bed you are technically fasting for eight hours. During those eight hours your body is going to go into a catabolic muscle wasting state. Since you are not eating because you are sleeping, the body is starved for energy thus it begins to take the energy from the muscle. As bodybuilders we hope for the opposite. When we are resting we want to grow muscle."



Alex Rogers recommends whey protein and on their company website Protein Factory (www.proteinfactory.com) they have information on the best protein powder to go along with this new study. "We have access to some of the best whey protein isolate, including whey protein from grass-fed cows that are not fed any hormones or growth additives, thus it is a healthier whey protein," he says.



