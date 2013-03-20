Which Merchant Account Launches Site Dedicated to Merchant Account Reviews

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- The latest U.S. Census projected 160 million Americans would have credit cards in 2012 while 191 million would have debit cards. For this reason, any business wishing to remain competitive needs to make use of merchant account services. "Comparing merchant account providers continues to be something businesses struggle with as there are many to choose from. Which Merchant Account takes the guesswork out of this process," Rob C. McConnell, media contact for Which Merchant Account, declares.



Which Merchant Account provides profiles for merchant account providers. In addition to the profile for each provider, the site offers information concerning fees, features and customer feedback. "Having all of this information in one place gives merchants the opportunity to compare a number of providers in a very short period of time," Rob C. McConnell explains. The site also rates each account using a five star rating scale and requests that users with personal experience with a merchant provider leave a comment for others to see. Each review comes with a link to the official website of the merchant account provider so, when a user feels more information is needed, he or she can go directly to the official website.



"New business owners find they have many decisions to make before actually opening their doors to customers. To make it even easier to choose a merchant account, Which Merchant Account provides articles on a wide range of topics," Mr. McConnell continues. Topics recently covered include What is a Merchant Account?, How the Best Merchant Account Can Build Your Business and Merchant Account Types.



"For a new business owner, having this information in one location along with merchant reviews takes the guesswork out of choosing the right provider. Why spend time researching individual merchant account providers when much of the work has already been done? Many turn to this site as it allows a merchant to narrow down options based on their criteria," Mr. McConnell firmly states. "One business owner may choose to focus on the fee schedule while another feels the merchant rating is of greater importance. With many merchant account providers in one location, no matter what criteria are used, a business owner can quickly narrow down his or her choices, based on merchant account reviews, to just a few and then research them further. Every business wants to make the most of their money and Which Merchant Account works to make this happen."



About Which Merchant Account

Which Merchant Account provides profiles, facts and consumer feedback of major merchant account products in the industry. The site shares information about complaints as well as compliments so users can make informed decisions as to which product best meets their needs. Which Merchant Account strives to be totally objective and writes all reviews using actual customer information. Forums and message boards are monitored for this purpose.