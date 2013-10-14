Which Way to Pay Compares and Reviews Payday Loans to Simplify Consumer Decisions

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Payday Loans vary greatly in terms of their interest rates, with some companies charging as little as 199 percent and others charging rates of 5353 percent or more. Consumers frequently turn to loans of this type when they find they need cash fast, but it's wise to research different providers to get the best deal possible. The same is true of Foreign Exchange, trading, investments, cards, insurance services and more.



"Financial emergencies appear to arise at the worst time. When the car dies and then the washing machine breaks, consumers may find they are hard pressed to pay for both repairs and this is just one example of a financial crisis that can lead to the need for a payday loan or other assistance. With payday loans, consumers aren't subjected to a credit check so almost anyone can be approved," Mark Maffia of Which Way To Pay declares.



To obtain the best deal on a payday loan or other financial product, consumers need to do research before they find the need for a product of this type. Doing so ensures the customer obtains a reasonable rate with terms that can easily be met. Which Way To Pay compares various lenders, providing information on each lender such as the loan type, APR, loan amount and terms, restrictions and ID requirements. Consumers find this site also provides information on the advantages and disadvantages of each payday loan and loan provider.



"The goal of Which Way To Pay continues to be to provide the information consumers need to make an informed choice when it comes to a payday loan or other financial product. As payday loans are unsecured, consumers must pay higher interest rates to offset the risks taken on by the lender. This doesn't mean that the consumer must accept the terms and APR of the first lender they encounter. Comparing lenders can save a consumer significant amounts of money on just one loan," Maffia explains.



Which Way To Pay also helps those looking for savings accounts, credit cards, travel insurance and a wide range of other financial products. "Visit our site when you need a financial product of any type as our goal continues to be to help consumers make wise choices when it comes to their finances. Head on over today to see how we can help you as you may be surprised to find what you learn while here," Maffia states.



About Which Way To Pay

Which Way To Pay operates as an independent comparison and reviews site, providing unbiased information on a wide range of financial products. The website strives to save consumers money when purchasing financial products online. Learn about best value loans, insurance policies, bank accounts, legal services, travel FX cards, credit cards and more. In addition, consumers find information about product features and providers along with many helpful hints, tips and advice. The tried and true review system analyzes numerous financial products and offers the option of applying for products directly. Consumers learn it is easy to discover the best way to pay for any purchase.