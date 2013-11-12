Which Way to Pay Expands Financial Services to Include South Africa

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Global information services provider MBendi recently summarized South Africa's financial services industry as complex, multi-faceted, and difficult to categorize. In addition, their data showed that South Africans are confronted with a bewildering array of products and services, with new ones being added almost daily. MBendi also concluded that changes in South Africa's external environment are leading to unpredictable change in the financial industry. Responding to these trends, financial services advisor Which Way to Pay is expanding their operations, to include South Africa.



Which Way to Pay South Africa representative Mark Maffia commented, "We are an independently owned company dedicated to providing 100% unbiased price comparisons and reviews on a wide range of financial products and services. We are committed to finding our customers the right product at the best price. Which Way To Pay has helped customers in many countries across the world including the UK, USA and Australia. With our simple yet effective way of searching and applying for financial products, saving you time and money, we now proudly offer our services to South Africa."



Which Way to Pay helps customers choose from a variety of financial products and services. They can browse the company's website, at http://www.whichwaytopay.co.za, and review various credit cards, reward cards, and student cards. The site compares options for all situations and needs, and includes charts. The company also sources many types of loans, designed for a variety of needs. They make it simple for clients to acquire secured and unsecured loans, fast cash loans, and funds for educational and business needs. Customers can get help choosing savings accounts, and locating debt management services. They also have access to a wide variety of insurance products, including home, business, and health policies.



Maffia noted that, "By using Which Way To Pay you can compare a variety of South Africa’s leading financial products in a way that is most convenient for you. With our easy to use website you can compare different loans, insurance, cards, and other services as well as catch up on the latest financial and economic news. Our reviews on the products that we offer should help you make the right decision and our advice centre is great for money saving ideas and handy tips. We also provide an information library that is full of important information and facts about the products that we offer, and has the answers to any questions you might have."



About Which Way to Go

Which Way to Go is an independently owned company that specializes in matching customers with the best financial products. The business provides professional reviews and comparisons of credit cards, insurance, loans, and more. Their global services have recently expanded, and are now available to customers in South Africa.