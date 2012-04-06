While Others Concentrate on Ordaining Celebrities the Universal Life Church World Headquarters Seeks Real Ministers for Real Ordination

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2012 -- Do some online ordination assembly lines forget that ordination is a sacrament?



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters wants to reaffirm its commitment to the sacrament of ordination and that the ULC World HQ only wants to ordain folks serious about becoming disciples of Christ and Real Ministers.



Marriage like ordination is a sacrament, but should individuals be allowed to become Ministers simply as a publicity stunt? Recently Fran Drescher and Conan O'Brien became ordained to officiate over same sex marriages. If you ask me such was nothing but a ratings ploy, take a controversial subject, make a spectacle of it and hope for an increase in ratings. If O'Brien or Drescher are that desperate for an audience, perhaps it is time to retire and take up a new career such as dairy farming. Both would look great in Oshkosh B'Gosh overalls, perhaps they could start a modern day Green Acres in looking to revive their careers?



Says theUniversal Life Church World Headquarters: "sure we ordain celebrities, even politicians and famous ones at that, but we do not do it for promotion for us or them. We ordain men or women who are serious about becoming Real Faith Based Ministers through Real Faith Based Ordination."



Universal Life Church World Headquarters ~ Today's Christian Church For The Way People Pray Today. More Info; http://www.ulcnetwork.com