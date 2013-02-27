Whimsical New Children's Book by Charles Danna Sr. Tells Enthralling Tale of Young Boy's Move to the Moon.

Tomball, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- While staring up at the night sky, millions of children have dreamed of what it would be like to move to the moon. In a compelling new children’s book by Charles G. Danna Sr, readers can follow one young boy as he does exactly that, in a unique and enthralling literary journey.



‘Frank’s Living on the Moon Adventure’ travels a quarter of a million miles as one young boy attempts to figure out his new home and compare it with Earth.



Synopsis:



The first adventure tells the fascinating story of Frank, a young boy moving to the Moon with his family.



He realizes that things he took for granted on earth are now much more difficult to overcome. Learn how he adapts to his new environment and share in his new life lessons on the Moon.



As the author explains, his book fuses fact and fiction for a thought-provoking and fun read.



“It is a children’s book designed to help stimulate a child's mind and transport them into a place where they can create a world around which a family can grow and experience new and wonderful things,” says Danna.



Continuing, “It also highlights a number of important issues and resources on Earth that many take for granted. By leaving the planet for good, children get to see how Frank copes without the things he one didn’t give a second thought to.”



With the book garnering an overwhelmingly-positive response from young readers and their parents, Danna has recently announced that Frank’s story is far from coming to an end.



“It opens up a door that will grow into many more adventures and this particular story is the beginning of that adventure. There’s plenty more to come from Frank and his escapades so don’t put down your space suit yet,” he adds.



Through his informative website, Danna takes his narrative one step further by allowing children to hear Frank himself narrate his journey. This ingenious resource has been praised by critics for adding a new level of depth and engagement that most books do not provide.



About the Author: Charles Danna Sr.

Born on August 26th 1963 at St. Mary’s Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, the 8th child of 9. Charles grew up on a very unique Farm (Story in itself) in Harvester Mo. Traveled around the world and visited wonderful places. Settled in Tomball, Texas back in 1998. Charles has been married to Mila L. Danna for 15 years and has 6 children and 1 grandchild…so far.



He has a strong love for Faith and Family. Charles has written, composed music, loves art, literature, sciences and technology. He wants to present an atmosphere of excitement, intrigue and honest life lessons through all of his stories and wishes to share them with the world.