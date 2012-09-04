Whiplash Claim Service Is Now Offering a Brand New Apple iPad3 for All Accepted Cases

Liverpool, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2012 -- WhiplashClaim.org.uk, an accident claims compensation firm based in Liverpool, is now offering its clients a brand new Apple iPad3 for all accepted cases.



The firm of personal injury solicitors specialises in helping whiplash victims get the compensation they are entitled to.



Clients who qualify for the iPad 3 can use the device to help stay in touch with their appointed solicitor throughout the entire whiplash claim process.



There are some rules and restrictions that apply to this current offer. For example, the solicitors at WhiplashClaim.org.uk have to first be sure that the claim is likely to be successful, that the other party was properly insured, and that the accident occurred within 24 months from the claim date.



In addition, liability must be admitted on behalf of the person/company that was the cause of the accident, and following a review of a medical report that is approved by the client. The whiplash compensation claim must also be worth more than £1000.



Clients are welcome to use the iPad3 throughout the duration of their case, and upon successful conclusion of the claim, the device will then be theirs to keep.



As anyone who has had whiplash knows all too well, being injured in this way can hurt more than just the body. Typical whiplash symptoms including neck pain and stiffness may also prevent people from driving or being able to do their job. As a result, finances can be negatively impacted, as well as the person’s overall quality of life.



In order to get the best and most thorough representation possible, those suffering from whiplash should use a solicitor who specialises in these types of cases. Because they work with all forms of whiplash compensation claims, these solicitors know precisely how to deal with any unforeseen issues in a timely and correct manner.



To start the whiplash claim process, people are welcome to enter in their name, email address, phone number and type of accident in a handy application form located on the website’s homepage. The site also features a plethora of educational and in-depth articles that cover many topics related to whiplash injuries, including typical treatment and costs, symptoms, average compensation, and much more.



About WhiplashClaim.org.uk

WhiplashClaim.org.uk is a firm of personal injury solicitors, specialising in compensation claims for whiplash injuries. The service is now in its fifth year of operation, having grown from a small litigation practice in Liverpool to one of the largest providers of No Win No Fee claims in the UK. New customers can choose from either £1,500 advance compensation or a brand new Apple iPad3. The firm also prides itself on providing a personal, down to earth, and “always accessible” service. For more information, please visit http://www.whiplashclaim.org.uk