WhiplashClaim.org.uk Provides £1,500 Advanced Compensation for All New Accepted Cases

In an effort to provide one of the most comprehensive personal injury services on the market, WhiplashClaim.org.uk works on a No Win No Fee basis, which means that those who suffer as a result of somebody else’s negligence pay nothing to file and litigate a claim. Once the case is successful, claimants also receive the full 100% of the compensation awarded.



The specialist team of personal injury lawyers behind WhiplashClaim.org.uk each have over ten years of experience in dealing with accident and injury cases in the UK. As well providing a first class back end legal service, they also post up a regular supply of editorial content to the WhiplashClaim.org.uk website.



For those currently suffering from the after effects of a road traffic accident, there is a whiplash treatments page where visitors can learn more about alleviating their symptoms, the types of treatment available and the costs involved. Whiplash sufferers can also calculate the likely compensation for their injuries.



Further editorial includes a daily personal injury news section, a weekly podcast, and a rich supply of value-added featured articles, all geared towards helping to educate potential clients before making a claim for compensation.



In fact, it is this level of ‘pre-claim’ care and attention that attracts so many people to the WhiplashClaim.org.uk service according to a spokesperson. Users are asked to visit their non-intrusive online claim form, which outlines the step by step process involved in making a legal claim, from the initial qualification process all the way through to payout.



Claire Lamb, founder of WhiplashClaim.org.uk, explained the objective of the service:



“I’ve spent many years in this industry, and the one thing that people were desperately crying out for was a dedicated, no-strings, free of charge whiplash claims information site. This is exactly what we set out to achieve with WhiplashClaim.org.uk.



When we receive an enquiry via the website, we explain everything in a clear and transparent way. After that, if someone wishes to submit a claim, then that’s entirely their decision. There’s no pressure selling or endless messages from the team here. We know that the service we provide is one of the best around, but we let people decide that in their own time.



With that being said, the £1,500 advance compensation initiative has certainly proven popular. We’ve already seen a 300% increase in the number of enquiries this month and we still receive an incredible amount of existing customer referrals.”



About WhiplashClaim.org.uk

WhiplashClaim.org.uk connects website visitors with personal injury lawyers who specialise in whiplash injury compensation claims and will work on a No Win No Fee basis. From 1st July 2012, the service pays £1,500 advance compensation to qualifying claimants. For more information, please visit: http://www.whiplashclaim.org.uk