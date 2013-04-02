"Whiskers, Wags, and Wine" Fundraiser to Help Furry Victims of Abuse, Neglect and Hurricane

Little Silver, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- Homeless animals have it tough even in the best of times, but the far reaching impact and devastation caused by hurricane Sandy has made things much worse for both people and pets in the North East. This year so many poor animals were displaced by the havoc of hurricane Sandy that there is a greater need of support than ever. This is why the Little Silver Animal Hospital Foundation for Animals is hosting a fund raiser to help our furry friends get the care, love, and new homes that they so desperately need.



Adam and Roslyn Bryan from Rumson NJ are looking forward to seeing friends and supporters at the first annual “Whiskers, Wags and Wine” Fund Raiser to help support homeless pets and animal rescue groups in Monmouth and Ocean counties. The event will be held on Tuesday April 9, from 7 to 10 pm at Branches in West Long Branch. It will include a Wine Tasting and many fine prizes for silent auction including a guitar signed by Jon Bon Jovi, fine jewelry, a $1000 gift certificate from CoCo Paris and artwork, just to name a few. Light fare is included.



"The Little Silver Animal Hospital has always done such wonderful work with treating shelter animals and helping them get the medical care they so desperately need" said Roslyn Bryan, "but this all adds up and they can’t keep doing this by themselves." The Foundation for Animals was formed to help raise the much needed money required to buy medicines, provide care, and help find the "Forever Homes" that these beautiful animals deserve.



Tickets are $65 in advance or $70 at the door and can be purchased at http://www.littlesilverfoundation.org, by phone 732-842-8266 or in person at 756 Branch Ave, Little Silver New Jersey.



About The Little Silver Animal Hospital

The Little Silver Animal Hospital began in 1970 as a “cats only” hospital and has expanded to a full-service small animal facility which cares for canines, exotics, and avians. The mission of the foundation for Animals is to create a second chance program for homeless pets through fundraising to provide support for rescue groups to save shelter animals that would otherwise be euthanized and to provide medical and surgical care for animals in need.



LSAHFA is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization



Contact:

Little Silver Animal Hospital Foundation

Roslyn Bryan Volunteer

732 842 8266

littlesilverfoundation@gmail.com

675 Branch Avenue

Little Silver, New Jersey 07739

http://littlesilveranimalhospital.com/