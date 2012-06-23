Whiskey in Asia-pacific to 2016: Market Guide - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from Canadean, "Whiskey in Asia-Pacific to 2016: Market Guide", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2012 -- Whiskey in Asia-Pacific to 2016: Market Guide provides in-depth detail on the trends and drivers of the Whiskey market in Asia-Pacific. The report includes quantitative information (historic and forecast market values), as well as data, to help companies in the Alcoholic Drinks industry better understand the changes in their environment, seize opportunities and formulate crucial business strategies.
Summary
This report is the result of Canadean's extensive market research covering the Whiskey market in Asia-Pacific. The report provides a top-level overview and detailed insight into the operating environment for the Whiskey market in Asia-Pacific. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Alcoholic Drinks value chain and for new players that are considering entering the market.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scopre
- Overview of the Whiskey market in Asia-Pacific
- Analysis of the Whiskey market and its categories, including full year 2011 consumption value and forecasts until 2016
- Historic and forecast consumption values for Whiskey for the period 2006 through to 2016
Reasons to Get this Report
- Provides you with important figures for the Whiskey market in Asia-Pacific with individual country analysis.
- Helps you identify trends by analyzing historical industry data.
- Allows you to analyze the market with detailed historic and forecast market values, segmented at category level (where applicable).
- Enhances your knowledge of the market with key figures on consumption value and segmentation by category for the historic period.
- Helps you to plan future business decisions using forecast figures for the market.
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