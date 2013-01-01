Whiskies: Growth Opportunities in All Markets - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Whiskies: Growth Opportunities in All Markets", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/01/2013 -- The whiskies category is taking slow but stable steps up, resilient to negative economic conditions, helped by premiumisation trends and widening demographics. The premium appeal of the category on wealthier emerging markets and large-scale opportunities for trading up in the less affluent ones will be aided further by tariff reforms. Simultaneously, on the mature markets Irish and bourbon have significant export potential due to accessible taste and the backing of international companies.
Euromonitor International's Whiskies: Growth Opportunities in All Markets global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Alcoholic Drinks market in both the off-trade and the on-trade, it highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands by total volume, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.
Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs/High-Strength Premixes, Spirits, Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
- Get a detailed picture of the Alcoholic Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
