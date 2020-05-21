WHISPER Mattress Improves Sleep Quality and Mental and Physical Health of the User

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2020 -- Deep and restful night sleep is known to provide tremendous mental and physical health benefits. Those who sleep well and enough night after night tend to be more happy, focused and vigilant throughout the day. Such people don't fall sick often, as they have better immunity. On the other hand, those deprived of sleep have poor mental and physical health. They find themselves inattentive most of the time, as their ability to focus and concentrate is low due to insufficient sleep. As they have low body immunity, they are more susceptible to developing health issues like allergies, infection, stress, depression, hypertension, diabetes, etc. WHISPER sleeping products have been created for enhancing the sleeping quality of people so that they can be in the pink of their health.



While answering a query related to WHISPER sleeping products, the company spokesperson stated, "WHISPER sleeping products (mattress and pillow) have been improving the sleep and health of sleepers across the globe for years. Their creation dates back to over 30 years when a small textile family business started seeking advanced materials and technologies for creating revolutionary sleeping products. They aimed to create a mattress and pillow that are not just comfortable but also help improve the mental and physical health of users."



WHISPER sleep mattress and pillow are a result of years of research and development undertaken by professional sleepers and material engineers. They use innovative technology, other than quality foam and other materials, to create the best sleep experience possible for people. All those who have slept on WHISPER mattress explain their sleeping experience to be the most comfortable and amazing. Unlike sleeping on ordinary mattresses and waking up with back or neck pains, people sleeping on WHISPER sleeping products wake up fully recharged and refreshed for the day.



The spokesperson added, "With our extraordinary sleeping products, we have become the UAE's pioneer in the sleeping product business model. As our products are exclusively available to buy online in the UAE, people can easily purchase mattresses in Dubai. WHISPER mattress exudes comfort and allows sleepers to sleep clean, cool and protected. The two separate DNA cores in the mattress allow sleeping partners to adjust the comfort level of their side without disturbing one another. As the open cell adaptive foam of the mattress helps sweat to escape, people can sleep cool during hot Dubai nights."



WHISPER mattress woven with silver yarn prevents the growth of dust mites and keeps bacterial growth at bay. Therefore, sleepers can sleep clean and without worrying about allergies. The mattress also helps people to sleep while being protected from the harmful EMF rays. Electronics kept in the rooms, such as TV and phone, emit these harmful rays. WHISPER mattress creates a protective shield that prevents these rays from entering the sleeping area.



