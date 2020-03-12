WHISPER Offering Value for Money Mattresses Online in Dubai and the UAE

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2020 -- Long, restful and deep night sleep is essential for all, as it helps improve and maintain mental and physical health. Those who sleep well at night are happier and stronger and thus, can focus on everyday matters pretty well. On the other hand, sleep-deprived people have poor focus and feel fatigued during the day. As lack of sleep makes body immunity poor, people with poor sleep are prone to developing all sorts of health issues as well. Keeping the importance of sleep in mind, WHISPER has created distinguished sleeping products – WHISPER Mattress and Pillow.



Providing an insight into WHISPER sleeping products, the company spokesperson recently stated, "We started seeking extraordinary materials and technologies for creating innovative sleeping products over 30 years ago. Our goal was to create sleeping products that are not just comfortable but flaunt several other extraordinary features also. After years of research and development, we created a revolutionary WHISPER mattress and pillow based on the feedback provided by sleepers worldwide. Our sleeping products have a knack for improving sleep quality and providing health benefits associated with great sleep."



People sleeping on ordinary mattresses often complain waking up tired and with back and neck pains. The reason behind is the not-so-good design of the mattress, which fails to provide ample support and comfort to the sleeper. WHISPER mattress, on the other hand, boasts perfect design and configuration, which makes it the best mattress to reduce back pain. After sleeping comfortably on it the entire night, people wake up refreshed and recharged for the day. Mattress design is such that it provides targeted support, which means more support to some body parts and less to other parts, keeping the spine aligned.



The spokesperson added, "WHISPER mattress comes with two separate DNA cores for perfect adjustable comfort. Sleeping partners can adjust their side of the mattress anytime during the night without disturbing each other's sleep even a bit. They can flip the DNA core to choose the firm or soft side, whichever suits them the best. Pressure relief is another feature of the mattress, as the highly sensitive and responsive quantum foam layer improves blood circulation and cradles pressure points. With so much to offer, WHISPER has emerged as the best value mattress in Dubai and the UAE."



Besides providing unmatched comfort, WHISPER mattress allows sleepers to sleep cool, clean and protected. The open-cell adaptive foam and air-channel ventilation design help sweat to escape so that people can sleep cool even during hot Dubai nights. As the mattress (woven with silver yarn) prevents dust mites, gets rid of bad odors and kills bacteria, it allows sleepers to sleep clean. WHISPER mattress creates 'Silver Shield,' which prevents harmful EMF rays from entering the sleeping area. Thus, the mattress helps people sleep protected as well.



About WHISPER

WHISPER rolls out matchless sleeping products aimed at enhancing the sleep quality and health of people. Those wondering where to buy cheap mattress in Dubai to improve the way they sleep can contact WHISPER or browse their website.