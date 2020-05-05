WHISPER Offers Bed Mattresses That Enhance Sleep Quality

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2020 -- WHISPER sleeping products (mattress and pillow) have garnered appreciation and popularity for helping improvesleep quality of sleepers across the globe. It was over 30 years ago that a small textile family business started searching for advanced materials and technologies to use for producing revolutionary sleeping products.They worked with professional sleepers and material engineers to develop fabrics, revolutionary foam and technology that could help create the best sleep experience possible for people. This is how these extraordinary sleeping products came into being and WHISPER became the UAE's pioneer in the sleeping product business model.



While offering insight into WHISPER sleeping products, the company spokesperson commented, "Despite knowing the importance of deep restful night sleep, many fail to get the same night after night. Resultantly, such people face the consequences, including a high risk of developing stress-related illnesses. They are more susceptible to developing, depression, anxiety, heart diseases and hypertension and also are unable to focus well on their everyday tasks. Sleep-deprived people tend to suffer more from mental and physical illnesses in comparison to those who sleep well. We create WHISPER sleeping products so that everybody sleeps well and are in the pink of their health."



WHISPER mattress and pillows are innovative sleeping products exclusively available to buy online in Dubai and the UAE. They are the result of decades of intensive research and development and are the culmination of high-quality materials and advanced technologies. Those who have slept on WHISPER mattress explain their sleeping experience to be the most comfortable and amazing. People don't wake up with back or neck pains, rather they wake up fully recharged and refreshed for the day. Those who wish to purchase mattress in Dubai that could provide them with all these benefits can contact WHISPER.



Shedding light on the unique features and qualities of WHISPER mattress, the spokesperson added, "Comfort, of course, is one of the important features of our mattress, as we have designed the mattress keeping distinct comfort requirements of sleepers in mind. We have provided two separate DNA cores to each mattress so that sleeping partners can adjust them as per their requirement. Comfort adjustment can be done even in the middle of the night without disturbing one another."



Besides providing utmost comfort, WHISPER mattress allows sleepers to sleep clean, cool and protected. The open cell adaptive foam helps sweat to escape so that people can sleep cool during hot Dubai nights. As the mattress is woven with silver yarn, it keeps bacteria growth and dust mites at bay. The mattress also features a protective shield, which prevents harmful EMF waves from entering the sleeping area. Those who want to buy medical mattress can contact WHISPER.



About WHISPER

WHISPER sleeping products are high in quality and work wonders for enhancing sleep quality. Those who want to buy mattress in Dubai to improve their mental and physical health should try sleeping on WHISPER mattress and pillow to see the difference.