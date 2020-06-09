WHISPER Offers High-Quality Mattresses and Pillows for Sale

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2020 -- WHISPER ,a leading mattress supplier in and around Dubai is offering mattresses and pillows that are ergonomically designed and support the spine for sale. Due to this, the firm has earned a reputation of offering high quality and medically certified products that have been regarded as effective in improving the quality of sleep and overall boosting quality of life. This has made the firm become the top-rated provider of breathable foam which is guaranteed to keep clients cool at night.



Offering insight on how clients can clean their mattress, the company spokesperson said, "Cleaning a mattress can help a client sleep better at night. Regular cleaning of mattresses can remove bacteria, dust, and stop serious mattress problems. Before cleaning the mattress, clients need to strip the bed and launder their linens. Wash and dry their beddings. Use the hottest water and dryer heat setting allowed since heat will kill dust mites in the beddings. After doing all this, we recommend clients to turn their attention to the mattress by passing a vacuum cleaner over the mattress to get rid of those cracker crumbs. Then use the baking soda to deodorize the mattress to get rid of rankness. Repeat vacuuming and treat the mattress stains by using non-toxic, natural enzyme cleaners."



In Dubai, clients can order mattress online through WHISPER's online platform. They offer a tirelessly innovative mattress for better sleep. The firm provides mattresses at two classified packages which are WHISPER essential mattress and WHISPER original mattress. WHISPER essential mattress is regarded as the popular WHISPER comfort, cool sleep, and silver technology that is offered at an unbeatable price. The essential mattress is available in 12 sizes where 1800 * 200 sizes are priced at AED 3,499 and as low as AED 136/mo. The whisper original mattress is regarded as the WHISPER premium mattress for those who want all the comfort and love to indulge. The mattress is also available at 12 sizes where 180 * 200 sizes are priced at AED 5,999 and as low as AED 233/mo.



Speaking on the type of mattress that is good for clients, the company spokesperson said, "We have seen the long list of cons associated with the two most popular mattress being used today. But why not go for something that provides the best of what both mattresses have to offer? We recommend that clients should buy WHISPER mattress and give it a try. The WHISPER mattress uses a layer of quantum foam that outdoes the traditional memory foam mattress by using adaptive open-cell foam. Quantum foam makes the mattress breathable and well ventilated thus fixing issues associated with typical memory foam such as excessive body heat being trapped which leads to unbearable night sweats. The quantum foam is highly responsive thus improving blood circulation in the body. "



WHISPER offers an opportunity for clients to purchase mattresses in Dubai through their online platform. Every WHISPER mattress that the firm offers comes with 100 nights risk-free trial, 24 hour home delivery, and a 12-year warranty. The WHISPER mattress is always offered at unbeatable prices thus make it possible for the mattress to be easily purchased by clients. WHISPER mattress has various benefits such as the mattress are fitted with thermoregulating fabric mixed with open-cell foams to keep clients cool and cozy. Clients can sleep in comfort because of the mattress ergonomic design that aligns the client's spine and cradles their pressure points. The WHISPER mattress is also fitted with a real silver that kills bacteria which prevents dust mites and gets rid of odors thus making clients sleep in a clean environment.



About WHISPER

WHISPER offers quality sleeping products that are aimed at enhancing the sleep quality and medical health of individuals. The firm offers an opportunity for clients to dream of their whisper mattresses for 100 nights. If the clients don't love it, the firm picks it up for free and give the clients a full refund. The firm sleeping products are designed to decrease stress, strengthen immunity, improve concentration, and boost more energy to individuals.