WHISPER Sleeping Products Help People to Be Healthier and Happier

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2020 -- Conceptualization of WHISPER sleeping products dates back to over 30 years when a small family textile business started to seek the most advanced materials and technologies for creating sleeping products. Their goal was to create unmatched sleeping products, which can help sleepers wake up refreshed, recharged and with no back or neck pains. After years of R&D, they created revolutionary foam, technology and fabric, which WHISPER mattresses and pillows flaunt today. Sleeping on these unique bedding products, people wake up re-fueled for the next adventure in their lives.



Talking about WHISPER mattress and pillow in an interview, the company spokesperson stated, "WHISPER mattress and pillow are designed to improve sleep quality of people so that they can be happy and healthy altogether. It is a proven fact that those who sleep well every night have good mental and physical health. They have better concentration levels: higher energy and their happiness level is high. On the other hand, sleep-deprived people are more prone to health issues. They usually don't feel fresh, have lower energy levels, poor concentration and tend to develop stress. Our mattress and pillow have the quality and design that induces deep restful sleep."



WHISPER mattress has an open-cell adaptive foam and proper air-channel ventilation, which works wonders to help sleepers sleep cool during hot nights. The mattress also helps people to sleep clean, as it is woven with real silver yarn that naturally gets rid of odors, prevents dust mites and kills bacteria. Another striking feature of WHISPER mattress is that it helps sleepers to sleep protected. The credit goes to the 'Silver Shield' that the mattress creates when the wire attached to it is plugged into a power outlet. It prevents harmful EMF rays, emitted from electronic devices like computers and televisions from entering the sleeping area.



The spokesperson added, "Comfort is a major reason why people prefer sleeping on WHISPER mattresses and pillows. We have provided two separate DNA cores to our mattresses, which sleeping partners can adjust without disturbing one another during the sleep. Ergonomic mattress design provides targeted support, which means more support to some body parts and lesser to other parts. This feature helps keep the spine aligned during sleep, which is a perfect posture for great sleep."



Those who wish to order mattress in Dubai and UAE can consider WHISPER to experience amazing sleep and health benefits. In addition to this, the company offers lucrative offers for making purchase thoroughly rewarding for buyers. Take, for instance, the 100-night trial that allows buyers to keep using the mattress for this long and then return the same if there is any kind of problem. In addition to this, WHISPER mattress comes with a 12-year limited warranty.



About WHISPER

WHISPER is a provider of incredible sleeping products, which work wonders to enhance the quality of sleep and provide the associated health benefits. Those who want to order mattress in UAE can contact this provider, as its mattresses and pillows are available to buy online in Dubai and the UAE.