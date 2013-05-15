Whispers from Hell: Edward V'Kanty Releases Powerful Anthology of Horror & the Supernatural

Henderson, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- For decades, horror and the supernatural have been staple topics of the literary world. However, a new anthology by author Edward V’Kanty is fusing both into a powerful reading experience that even boasts real-world life lessons.



‘Whispers from Hell: An Anthology of Horror & The Supernatural’ may be V’Kanty’s first published work, but it’s poised to soon be competing with its genre’s best-sellers.



Synopsis of each short story:



Whispers From Hell: Can Melvin defeat the evil that has become so obsessed with him, or will he succumb to the Whispers From Hell?



Kylie's Reality: When a displaced soul becomes obsessed with her, can Julia Daniels find a way to help her without having to submit to Kylie's Reality?



Brette's Discovery: Can anything stop a new predator from devouring a small town, or will all of humanity be lost to Brette's Discovery?



A Requiem For The Damned: Will Evan follow the royal guardian of a secluded village and be granted access to youth eternal, or will he risk his own life and that of his wife's to provide A Requiem For The Damned?



Princesses: At the final moment, when she has one last opportunity to save herself, will this lonely woman choose the light or become a feast for the Princesses?



Night Terrors: Caught in the midst of a battle between demons and displaced souls, can Lydia and her neighbors prove themselves superior or will they be lost within their own Night Terrors?



Borrowed Time: Can a mysterious girl teach Brent to forgive, before he runs out of Borrowed Time?



Into The Realm Of The Lunatic: Dr. Shauna Adams becomes overwhelmed in a world where reality converges with memories, dreams, and fantasies, but can she find the truth, before she delves too deep Into The Realm Of The Lunatic?



For Everything, A Season: When Fate pays her a visit, will Elmira Trumble continue to fight or can she accept that there is For Everything, A Season?



As the author explains, he wanted to give readers more than just a ‘story’.



“In addition to their entertainment value, each of my stories contains a lesson to be learned by each protagonist and by each reader, if he/she chooses to see it,” says V’Kanty.



Continuing, “I also feel that my antagonists are interesting, exciting, and unlike much of what has been seen in recent years.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews. For example, one reader commented, “Great collection of stories. Really glad the author chose to include the prologue from his upcoming novel. I can't wait. The last story was my favorite. A must read from a great new author!”



Due to its success, V’Kanty has recently announced that he will be releasing an experimental novella within the next few months.



Until then, ‘‘Whispers from Hell: An Anthology of Horror & The Supernatural’ is available from Amazon and Nook.



Amazon: http://bit.ly/SJCvX4

Nook: http://amzn.to/ZVf4N6



More information can be found on the author’s official website: http://www.edward-vkanty.com



About the author, in his own words:

I was born & raised in Dunkirk, which is a small city in western New York state. I earned a B.S. from Hilbert College in 1995 and an A.A. from Jamestown Community College in 1993.



After a failed marriage, I set my sights on the horizon and have never looked back. I've moved around quite a bit. I've lived in South Carolina, Louisiana, and now reside in Las Vegas, Nevada. I plan to relocate just one last time to the Los Angeles, Ca. area, where I plan to stay.