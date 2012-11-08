Whistler Limousine Provides Chauffeur Services Between Whistler to Vancouver

Whistler, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2012 -- Whistler Transportation, a leading service provider in the car renting industry provides Whistler to Vancouver Limousine services. This is one of the most popular and sought after chauffeur services provided by the company as this route is home to some of the most beautiful and mesmerizing landscapes of the world. Also the scarcity of quality service providers operating chauffeur services on this route has made this company as one of the most sought after service providers in the region.



Some of the routes on which this Whistler Limousine service provider operates chauffeurs include YVR to Whistler, Vancouver to Blackcomb etc. The company was one of one of the first players to introduce Whistler limo bus service in the region. The company maintains a large fleet of SUVs’, Limos, mini buses etc. These vehicles vary in their respective capacities (in terms of passengers that can be accommodated) thus making it possible for the company to serve small as well as large groups. Also the fleet of vehicles owned and maintained by the company comprises of the most sophisticated and advanced vehicles like the Lincoln class of Limousines, Stretch Limousines and super stretch limousines which have enabled the company in providing excellent and prompt service to its customers.



The company also has a logistics team, comprising of experienced and skilled professionals. This team is at all times aligned with premium ground transportation companies in order to ensure that the customers enjoy their trip, while they take care of all the hassles related to logistics. The company also owns and operates a website, customers can log on to this website in order to book online whistler transportation. This site (maintained by the company) has a very simple and user friendly layout and contains all the necessary information regarding the services provided by the company. The company also periodically updates it’s website with the latest and up to date information regarding new services and offers launched by it.



Whistler Transportation offers online luxurious chauffeured ground transportation bookings for travel between Vancouver Airport, Downtown Vancouver, Whistler, Seattle and SeaTac Airport. They specialize in private round trip travel arrangements for individuals as well as small and large groups seeking transportation from the Vancouver Lower Mainland area and Seattle. They only have seasoned chauffeurs that provide a truly high-end, travel experience. Whistler Transportation operates 24 hours a day. For more information visit http://www.whistlertransport.com/