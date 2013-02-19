Whistler Mountain Transportation Brings 24 Hour Service to Its Clients

Whistler, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- Whistler Mountain Transportation confirms its twenty-four hour service open for the potential customers who are looking forward to opt for the best and luxury chauffeured transportation service. It also enables clients book a Whistler BC limousine and get themselves picked from the Vancouver International Airport.



Whistler Mountain Transportation also enables its clients to take pay less and enjoy more by taking up the services it provides. It also boasts for providing the best yet cheap services to its customers that can hardly be found anywhere else.



Talking about the 24*7 service offered by the company, a representative of Whistler Mountain Transportation says, “We operate 24 hours a day and we can accommodate special requests, giving you flexibility with the schedule and other arrangements. Booking for our services may be done in easy steps online, or by phone. Try it out now and see how much value you can get from our services. We guarantee easy and luxurious ground travel that will keep your holiday pleasant and relaxing”.



The types of Whistler BC transportation vehicles it provides are Stretch SUV Limousine, Passenger Vans, Whistler mini bus, Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), Lincoln Town Car L-Series Sedans, Super Stretch Limousine and Stretch Limousine, etc. amongst others.



The routes that are covered by the company include YVR Airport to Whistler Blackcomb, YVR Airport to Downtown Vancouver, Seattle to Whistler Blackcomb area and many more. Since the time of its inception, the company has been offering royal treatment to its clients by endowing them with the most desired vehicles.



About Whistler Transportation

Whistler Transportation offers online luxurious chauffeured ground transportation bookings for travel between Vancouver Airport, Downtown Vancouver, Whistler, Seattle and SeaTac Airport. It specializes in private round trip travel arrangements for individuals as well as small and large groups seeking transportation from the Vancouver Lower Mainland area and Seattle. Its experienced logistics team is aligned with premium ground transportation companies in the Vancouver and Whistler areas to ensure a comfortable, hassle-free experience from the moment reservations have been booked through to the competition of return trip. It only has seasoned chauffeurs that provide a truly high-end, travel experience.



For more information, please visit http://www.whistlertransport.com