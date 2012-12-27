Whistler Mountain Transportation Now Offers Wide Range of Well-Maintained Fleet of Vehicles

Whistler, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2012 -- Whistler Mountain Transportation trusted name in chauffeured limousine service, now offers wide range of well-maintained fleet of vehicles consists of the newest and latest models of Luxury Sedans etc. Their immaculate, well maintained fleet of vehicles consists of the newest and latest models of Luxury Sedans, SUVs, Stretch and Super Stretch Limousines, Passenger Vans, Stretch SUVs, Mini Buses and Luxury Limo Buses.



Their Whistler to Vancouver limousine service is highly acclaimed and enjoyed among its customers who are often voted among the most beautiful roads in the world. Their chauffeurs at Whistler Mountain Transportation will take you through areas along this highway that are world-renowned for their ancient temperate rainforests, diverse wildlife and some of the most breathtaking views of ocean.



They will provide exceptional Whistler limousine service and make every effort to ensure that your trip to Whistler Blackcomb is a wonderful memory for years to come. Whistler is known for its scenic beauty and with limo services from the company it becomes even easier to traverse. There are so many things friends and family can do together at Whistler, such as skiing, snowboarding, water rafting, golfing and mountain biking, all against a backdrop of spectacular mountains and scenery.



They also provide the facility of online booking to its customers. To book online for Whistler transportation customers have to log on to the company's website and fill in all the information as required. The format of the form is quite user friendly and simple and can be easily filled by anyone. Whistler Transportation offers online luxurious chauffeured ground transportation bookings for travel between Vancouver Airport, Downtown Vancouver, Whistler, Seattle and SeaTac Airport.



About Whistler Transportation

To know more visit: http://www.whistlertransport.com/ or call 604-685-5033