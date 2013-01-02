Whistler Mountain Transportation Offers Chauffeured Limos and SUVs

Whistler, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2013 -- Whistler Mountain Transportation offers premier choice for individuals or groups that want quality, whistler chauffeured vehicle service to and from Whistler. The friendly and knowledgeable chauffeurs provide door-to-door service in a relaxed setting. Client can book Sedans, SUVs, Stretch and Super Stretch Limousines, Passenger Vans, Stretch SUVs, Mini Buses and Limo Buses as per the requirement and budget.



A representative for the company says, “If you want to escape from being stranded in a big city then book or hire a chauffeur driven car to avoid any confusion or hassle. We provide the best of services at the door step or for that matter to anywhere as desired. The Whistler chauffeured vehicle services from us are available on a wide scale and so anybody can now wish or aspire to hire for a chauffeur driven car service at any place.”



He further adds, “Our services are very affordable; quality Whistler ground transportation services from us are the most reliable option for the tourists and visitors. A professional chauffeur driven car ensures that client should reach destination in time. The chauffeur car hire is common in weddings and other special occasions, we understand our customer’s requirements and cater the same with the help of trained professionals.”



The luxurious Limousines or Whistler SUVs are some of the common options that will not only account to ease and comfort, but will also add to an unmatched style. For business and corporate events, a Whistler mini bus is the most sought after option. In an event that anticipates humble presence, one must be in best grace.



Whistler Mountain Transportation offers fleet of Sedans, SUVs, Stretch and Super Stretch Limousines, Passenger Vans, Stretch SUVs, Mini Buses and Limo Buses. Our experienced logistics team is aligned with premium ground transportation companies in the Vancouver and Whistler areas to ensure you a comfortable, hassle-free experience from the moment you book your reservations through to the competition of your return trip. We only have seasoned chauffeurs that provide a truly high-end, travel experience.



About Whistler Transportation

Whistler Transportation offers online luxurious chauffeured ground transportation bookings for travel between Vancouver Airport, Downtown Vancouver, Whistler, Seattle and SeaTac Airport. We specialize in private round trip travel arrangements for individuals as well as small and large groups seeking transportation from the Vancouver Lower Mainland area and Seattle.



For further information on their services visit - http://www.whistlertransport.com