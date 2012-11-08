Whistler Transportation Announces Luxury Whistler Limousine Service 24 Hours a Day with Secure Online Reservations Facility

Whistler, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2012 -- Whistler Transportation , one of the most chosen companies for services in ground transportation in Whistler announces Luxury Whistler Limousine Service 24 Hours a Day with secure online reservations facility. With prompt and transparent online reservation mechanisim they are rated top in Whistler limousine services.



Their immaculate, well maintained fleet of vehicles consists of the newest and latest models of Luxury Sedans, SUVs, Stretch and Super Stretch Limousines, Passenger Vans, Stretch SUVs, Mini Buses and Luxury Limo Buses. No matter what size group one has, their Whistler BC limousine, ensures their client the most luxurious and stress-free travel to and from the Whistler BC area.



Their seasoned, experienced chauffeurs are know all the spectacular sights to point out along the scenic journey to the resort area. They will provide exceptional Whistler limousine service and make every effort to ensure that your trip to Whistler Blackcomb is a wonderful memory for years to come.Whistler Mountain Transportation has a wide range of vehicles that can service groups up to 22 people, and do it in style and comfort and hence known as best in providing round trip limousine service in Whistler They understand the needs of people who want a seamless holiday, one that can be enjoyed right from the moment they arrive at the airport, until the time they depart.



The agency continually assesses the chauffeurs for their reliability, driving skills and customer service via client feedback. They maintain close contact with each of their chauffeurs during trips so that they can respond in a timely manner to any changes to customer's transportation needs.



About the Company

Whistler Transportation offers online luxurious chauffeured ground transportation bookings for travel between Vancouver Airport, Downtown Vancouver, Whistler, Seattle and SeaTac Airport. They specialize in private round trip travel arrangements for individuals as well as small and large groups seeking transportation from the Vancouver Lower Mainland area and Seattle.



Their experienced logistics team is aligned with premium ground transportation companies in Vancouver and Whistler areas to ensure a comfortable, hassle-free experience from the moment one books reservations through to the competition of your return trip. They only have seasoned chauffeurs that provide a truly high-end, travel experience. To know more visit: http://www.whistlertransport.com/ or call 604-685-5033.@whistlertransport