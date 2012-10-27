Whistler Transportation Now Offers 24/7 Service to Customers

Whistler, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2012 -- Whistler Transportation, a leading service provider in the car renting industry, now provides 24/7 whistler car service to its customers. This service has proved to be of immense help to customers looking to hire the services of erred by the company for long /emergency/unplanned trips. Whistler Transportation specializes in providing luxurious, chauffeured transportation to Whistler Blackcomb from either Vancouver or Seattle.



Some of the routes on which this Whistler BC transportation company operates chauffeurs are Vancouver to Blackcomb, Whistler to YVR to name a few. Whistler BC is favorite holiday destination. To enhance Whistler holiday experience, they offer the kind of land transportation that one needs. The Vancouver to Whistler Limousine service provided by the company is the most popular and sought after service. This Whistler Limousine service provider maintains a large fleet of SUVs, mini buses etc. These vehicles vary in their respective capacities (in terms of passengers that can be accommodated) thus making it possible for the company to serve large as well as small groups.



The fleet of vehicles owned and maintained by the company comprises of the most sophisticated and advanced vehicles like the Lincoln class of Limousines, Stretch Limousines and super stretch limousines which have enabled the company in providing excellent and prompt service to customers. The company also has a logistics team, comprising of experienced and skilled professionals. This team is aligned with premium ground transportation companies in order to ensure that the customers enjoy their trip, while they take care of all the hassles related to logistics. Whistler Transportation provides immaculate, well-maintained fleet of vehicles consist of newest and latest models of Luxury Sedans, SUVs and Super Stretch Limousines and Luxury Limo buses.



The company also serves customers looking out to hire the services of a professional chauffeur who can provide them with prompt pick and drop services (to and from airports). In case the flight gets delayed the concerned chauffeur makes it a point to reach the airport on time, in order to ensure that the already hassled customer does not faces any further inconvenience.



Whistler Transportation was established with the mission of providing effective and cheap services to customers looking out to rent out the services of a professional chauffeur in order to meet their transportation needs. They specialize in private round trip travel arrangements for individuals as well as small and large groups seeking transportation from Vancouver Lower Mainland area and Seattle. The company employs a team of highly skilled and experienced chauffeurs who have complete knowledge about the region. The company has gained instant popularity by providing high quality services like these. To learn more visit http://www.whistlertransport.com