Whistler Transportation Now Operates Chauffeur Services Between Vancouver and Whistler

Whistler, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2012 -- Whistler Transportation, a leading service provider in the car renting industry, now operates daily chauffeur services between Vancouver and Whistler. Very few companies operating in this industry provide chauffeur services between these two cities due to the rugged and uneven terrain of the sea to sky highway (i.e. the highway connecting these two cities). This service offered by the company is all set to gain instant popularity as the Sea to Sky Highway is known for its breathtaking and scenic beauty and there is no dearth of tourists who would hire the services of a professional chauffeur in order to explore the beauty of the region.



Other routes on which the company provides Whistler Ground Transfer (i.e. Transportation of people and/or logistics between Whistler and other states) services are Vancouver to Blackcomb area, YVR airport to Whistler to name a few. The company maintains a large fleet of SUV’s, Limos, mini buses etc. These vehicles vary in their respective capacities (in terms of passengers that can be accommodated) thus making it possible for the company to serve small as well as large groups. The company has recently added a mini bus and a Whistler SUV to its fleet. This Whistler mini bus and the whistler SUV are some of the most advanced and sophisticated vehicles to be introduced in this region .The company also has a logistics team , comprising of experienced and skilled professionals. This team is at all times aligned with premium ground transportation companies in order to ensure that the customers enjoy their trip, while they take care of all the hassles related to logistics.



The company also serves customers looking out to hire the services of a professional chauffeur who can provide them with prompt pick and drop services (to and from airports). In case the flight gets delayed the concerned chauffeur makes it a point to reach the airport on time, in order to ensure that the already hassled customer does not faces any further inconvenience. By providing quality whistler chauffeured service like this the company has become one of the leading players operating in the car renting industry of this region.



Whistler Transportation was established with the mission of providing effective and cheap services to customers looking out to rent out the services of a professional chauffeur in order to meet their transportation needs. The company employs a team of highly skilled and experienced chauffeurs who have complete knowledge about the region. The company has gained instant popularity by providing quality whistler transportation service like this. To learn more visit http://www.whistlertransport.com