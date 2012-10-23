Whistler Transportation Provides Online Booking Facilities to Customers

Whistler, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2012 -- Whistler Transportation, a leading Whistler Limo Bus Service provider, now provides online booking facilities to customers. The customers have to log on to the company's website and fill in all the information as required (for. ex. the source and destination of the journey, date and time of the journey, vehicle to be booked etc.). The format of the form (in which all the necessary information are to be filled) is very simple and uncomplicated and can be easily filled in by anyone. Numerous number of travelers log on to the company's website everyday, which has made Whistler Transportation as the foremost choice(on the part of customers) to book online Whistler Transportation.



The Whistler Limousine company operates its chauffeurs from YVR to Whistler. The company is known to provide the best Whistler to Vancouver Limousine services. The company maintains a large fleet of SUV’s, Limos, mini buses etc. These vehicles vary in their respective capacities (in terms of passengers that can be accommodated) thus making it possible for the company to serve small as well as large groups. Also the fleet of vehicles owned and maintained by the company comprises of the most sophisticated and advanced vehicles like the Lincoln class of Limousines, Stretch Limousines and super stretch limousines which have enabled the company in providing excellent and prompt service to its customers.



The company also has a logistics team, comprising of experienced and skilled professionals. This team is at all times aligned with premium ground transportation companies in order to ensure that the customers enjoy their trip, while they take care of all the hassles related to logistics. Their immaculate, well maintained fleet of vehicles consists of the newest and latest models of Luxury Sedans, SUVs, Stretch and Super Stretch Limousines. Whistler Transportation ensures the most luxurious and stress-free travel to and from the Whistler Blackcomb area. They operate 24 hours a day and gladly accommodate customers’ special requests.



Whistler Transportation was established with the mission of providing effective and cheap services to customers looking out to rent out the services of a professional chauffeur in order to meet their transportation needs. The company employs a team of dedicated, experienced and skilled drivers. The company organizes comprehensive training sessions for these chauffeurs in order to equip them with proper customer servicing skills, like greeting the customer with a smile, arrive at the pick/drop point on time every time etc. Following customer centric practices like these has resulted in overall customer satisfaction and loyalty. To learn more visit http://www.whistlertransport.com