White Hat Hacker Surprise for Poly Network

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2021 -- Hackers don't have the best reputation - for most businesses the idea of working with someone who has the skills to take advantage of network and system vulnerabilities is an intimidating thought. However, this is also a key step in protecting assets, as decentralized finance platform Poly Network recently discovered. An anonymous hacker stole $600 million from Poly Network, creating what has been labelled the biggest heist in cryptocurrency history. However, what came next turned out to be rather unexpected, as the hacker then gave all the money back. Poly Network has labeled the hacker "Mr. White Hat" - an ethical hacker - and the company even thanked the hacker for the issues that had been exposed in its security as a result of his heist. Interestingly, it has been noted that it would have been incredibly difficult for the hacker to spend the stolen cryptocurrency - the public nature of blockchain transactions makes it almost impossible to launder money. No one really knows how much of an influence this may have had on the hacker's decision to pay the funds back.



Glocomms is a leading specialist recruiter to the tech sector with a record that stretches back to 2013. The firm works with talented people in IT and technology sector careers, as well as the organizations where they are likely to make the biggest difference. Areas of expertise at the firm include commercial services, cloud and infrastructure, data and analytics, development and engineering, as well as cyber security. The team at Glocomms is able to design permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that create options for businesses of all description, from disruptive start-ups and innovative platforms through to renowned names in technology. The firm has established a presence across the country in key locations from New York, to Chicago, Boston to Dallas, as well as Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. This extensive nationwide reach is supported by a unique international perspective that is the result of being part of a 1000-strong global workforce that extends to 60 countries - and the go to recruitment partner of choice for hundreds of industry-leading enterprises as part of the Phaidon International group.



The team at Glocomms is passionate and committed, with consultants receiving ongoing training to be able to support talented people and ambitious enterprises at all levels of IT and technology sector careers. The team works with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies, delivering an agile and insightful response that has continued throughout the challenging pandemic conditions of the past 12 months. Over the years the firm has established a network of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals from some of the most innovative corners of the IT sector, as well as key contacts at organizations industry-wide. There are many different roles available in IT and technology sector careers via Glocomms today, including Security Operations Engineer, Cyber Security Regulatory Policy & Strategy Associate, Information Security Engineer, Network Security Architect, Product Owner [Vulnerability Management], Information Security Analyst and Cyber Threat Analyst II. For enterprises keen to recruit for resilience and growth, as well as individuals with an eye on taking a career-defining next move, Glocomms is the obvious partner for IT and technology sector careers across the USA.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at Glocomms. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



