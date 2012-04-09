Santa Clarita, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2012 -- Patricia Gracia, founder of Power Media Group participated in an important roundtable discussion at the White House Urban Economic Forum on Thursday March 22. The forum, sponsored through the White House Business Council and the U.S. Small Business Administration, was co-hosted by Los Angeles City Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa.



The White House Business Council Forum is actually a multi-city series held in over 500 cities to make a dialogue focused on bettering financial situations and job development. The forum will feature high position discussions amongst senior White House and Administration officials and successful local region proprietors focusing on national solutions needed to start, expand and generate employment.



"I understand that entrepreneurs and small business proprietors are the economic engine of our City," Mayor Villaraigosa stated regarding the event. "I'm working hard to make sure you have the tools you need to succeed. This forum is one of those tools."



The event held March 22 at Loyola Marymount University also featured Marie C. Johns, Deputy Administrator of the SBA, who spoke about developing a lasting economic climate via Female-Owned small businesses. Panelists were asked to contribute their expertise as effective entrepreneurs and give feedback as to what the Obama Administration can change, directly affecting such questions as tax cuts and hiring incentives for small businesses, streamlining federal government rules and investments in infrastructure.



"I feel humbled and honored that I was selected to be a part of this very important discussion," Gracia said. "I hope my contributions can positively impact our economy."



Patricia Gracia founded Power Media Group in 2001. Power Media Group specializes in building marketing campaigns for the Hispanic sector consumers on US.



AWARDS: These Awards achievement are accorded in recognition and appreciation for exemplary commitment towards the Latino business community as a result of PMG's leadership and support.



- Patricia Gracia, Awarded and Panelist at the Edward Air Force AFFTC & NASA Women's History Month Event



- Power Media Group, Inc-Usa SBA Minority Small Business Champion of the Year 2010



- Patricia Gracia, Winner of the 2010 Los Angeles Business Journal "Woman Making a Difference Award in the Rising Star," category



- Patricia Gracia honored by the NLBWA 7th Latina in Business Award 2010 for her accomplishment in Public Relations



- Power Media Group named among the 50 Fastest Growing Private Companies of 2009 by the San Fernando Valley Business Journal



- Patricia Gracia, Winner of Impremedia- La Opinion Newspaper 2009 Distinguished Woman in the category of Business and Technology



- Power Media Group, Winner Latin Business Association 2008 SolAward as Business of the Year



On top of that, Gracia just lately founded the Power Woman Business Center in 2009, a business incubator geared to help small business proprietors expand their business by furnishing full-service office space and consulting services. Her mission was to build a Power Woman Business Center for likely small business proprietors that are affected from the economic downturn. She truly believes that small business owners are the engine in the Us Economy. "Business incubator during our recession time to help the economy, is our goal"- concluded Patricia Gracia