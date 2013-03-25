White House Released Roadmap for Featured U.S. Robotics Seegrid

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- The White House’s Office of Science and Technology released a new report on robotics research, development, and education in the United States. The Roadmap highlights recent American innovations in robotics, and the critical role of robotics in manufacturing and healthcare in the United States. It also describes areas of opportunity in the robotics domain to create new markets and new jobs, and to improve the quality of our lives. A link to the report can be found: http://robotics-vo.us/sites/default/files/2013%20Robotics%20Roadmap-rs.pdf



A Seegrid GT10 robotic industrial truck is pictured in the roadmap. According to the roadmap summary of major findings included, “Robotics technology holds the potential to transform the future of the country and is expected to become as ubiquitous over the next decades as computer technology is today. Through adoption of robots in flexible manufacturing, it is possible to generate production systems that are economically competitive to outsourcing to other countries with lower wages.”



Robotics technology offers a unique opportunity to invest in an area that has a real potential for new jobs, increased productivity, and to add to worker safety in the short-term. It will allow an acceleration of in-shoring of jobs, and longer-term, will offer improved quality of life in a society that is expected to experience significant aging.



About Seegrid Corporation

Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation (www.seegrid.com) brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. With more than thirty years of innovation and research by leading robotic scientists, engineers, programmers and logistics practitioners worldwide, Seegrid’s exclusive Robotic Industrial Trucks are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid’s technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, tape, laser, magnet or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGV) guidance systems. Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Fast Company named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013.



Seegrid Corporation

www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500