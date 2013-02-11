White Label SEO Software Agency Platform Titled as the Most Comprehensive SEO Software by Agencies

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- Agency Platform, a white label SEO & inbound marketing software especially designed for agencies, has recently received great praise for its many useful features. Features such as SEO intelligence data, Social Media Monitoring and Management, Project Collaboration, PPC Tools, Professional SEO Audit Reports are only some of the important aspects of the software. Agencies have also acknowledged the substantial increase in sales, mainly due to the professional reports sent to clients via the software.



Mr. Dave Thompson of Agency Platform, quoted on the recent success and recognition, “At Agency Platform we are providing small to large sized SEO companies a professional dashboard which is comparable to the elite SEO organizations. Our objective has always been to improve the client base of the agencies by offering various useful services. The benefits and features of our software are numerous and any client will surely be satisfied with the amount of data they will have access to.”



The company’s seo reseller program has also been commended for providing effective results. The company stated that they are managing over 60,000 keywords with 83% of them ranked in first or second page of Google. The company further informed that throughout their 8 years of existence they have successfully executed over 14,000 SEO, SEM and social media campaigns. The seo reseller program comes with many features including a pre-sales support to help agencies close more deals. Professional audit reports, white label dashboard, white label marketing library and many more services are included in the SEO reseller package.



Mr. Thompson further quoted on how their SEO reseller program is unique from others, “After many years of rigorous efforts we have finally managed to come up with a result-proven strategy to rank various keywords in search engines. We also stay up to date on latest SEO techniques and apply them in most effective manner. Now through experience and innovation we have understood what it takes to rank high in search engines and are applying that same strategy in our seo resellers program. We at Agency Platform recognize the importance of client-agency relationship and offer premium service to maintain them.”



About Agency Platform

Agency Platform is one of the leading companies in providing White Label SEO, SEO reselling, PPC services, mobile website generation and other marketing services. Through their online platform, http://www.agencyplatform.com/, details of the various services offered by the company can be viewed. The company is known for its innovative While Label SEO Reseller Program & Inbound Marketing software.



